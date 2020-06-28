Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's attacks seen undercutting confidence in 2020 vote

But that hasn't stopped Trump from accusing Democrats of trying to “rig the election by sending out tens of millions of mail-in ballots, using the China virus as the excuse for allowing people not to go to the polls.” “People went to the polls and voted during World War I.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:27 IST
Trump's attacks seen undercutting confidence in 2020 vote
US President Donald Trump at Tulsa rally. Image Credit: ANI

It was a startling declaration about one of the pillars of American democracy, all the more so given its source. The president of the United States last week publicly predicted without evidence that the 2020 presidential election would be "the most corrupt election in the history of our country." "We cannot let this happen," Donald Trump told an audience of young supporters at a Phoenix megachurch. "They want it to happen so badly." Just over four months before Election Day, the president is escalating his efforts to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote.

It's a well-worn tactic for Trump, who in 2016 went after the very process that ultimately put him in the White House. He first attacked the Republican primaries ("rigged and boss controlled") and then the general election, when he accused the media and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's campaign of conspiring against him to undermine a free and fair election. "The process is rigged. This whole election is being rigged," he said that October when polls showed him trailing Clinton by double digits as he faced a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.

Then, as now, election experts have repeatedly discredited his claims about widespread fraud in the voting process. In a country with a history of peaceful political transition, a major-party candidate's efforts to delegitimize an election amounted to a striking rupture of faith in American democracy. But to do the same as president, historians say, is unprecedented.

"Never," said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley when asked whether any past U.S. president had ever used such language. "What you're seeing is someone who's an autocrat or a dictator in action." This year, Trump has seized on efforts across the country to expand the ability of people to vote by mail. It's a movement that was spurred by the coronavirus, which has infected more than 2.4 million people in the US.and killed more than 125,000 nationwide. The virus is highly contagious and especially dangerous for older people, who typically vote in higher numbers and have been advised by federal health authorities to limit their interactions with others. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes. Trump and many members of his administration have themselves repeatedly voted via absentee ballots. But that hasn't stopped Trump from accusing Democrats of trying to "rig the election by sending out tens of millions of mail-in ballots, using the China virus as the excuse for allowing people not to go to the polls." "People went to the polls and voted during World War I. They went to the polls and voted during World War II. We can safely go to the polls and vote during COVID-19," he said in his Phoenix speech.

Trump's complaints come as he has been lagging in both internal and public polls. The criticism is seen by some as part of a broader effort by Trump to depress turnout by making it harder for people, especially in cities, to vote safely, and to lay the groundwork for a potential challenge to the results in November if he loses. Trump and his campaign vociferously deny this. Julian Zelizer, a presidential historian at Princeton University, said Trump may be trying to preempt the sting of humiliation if he fails to win a second term. But Zelizer said Trump also appears to be "setting up the foundation for taking action." "What I do think is very realistic is a replay of 2000," he said, referring to the legal saga in which the Supreme Court stepped in to resolve a dispute over which candidate had won Florida. Republican George W. Bush's ultimate win in the state gave him a general election victory over Democrat Al Gore.

If this year's election is close, Zelizer said, Trump could turn to the courts "and wage a political campaign to say this is being stolen and tie up efforts to count the votes." Brinkley was even more alarmist, questioning whether Trump would vacate the office if he lost.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

127 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K, tally reaches 7,093

As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 7,093 while the death toll stands at 94, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 127 cases reported today, 25 are ...

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. DEL40 NCR-GURGAON-LD MALLS Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday GurgaonChandigarh The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in ...

West Bengal CM announces financial incentives for trained HHWs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a package of financial incentives for trained Honorary Health Workers HHW in the urban areas of the state. As a part of the state governments efforts to make primary healthcare ...

DGCA issues show cause notice to AirAsia India executive after pilot alleges safety violations

The aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to a top executive of AirAsia India two weeks after one of its pilots, who runs a popular YouTube channel called Flying Beast, alleged violations of safety norms by the low-cost air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020