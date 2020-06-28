Left Menu
Development News Edition

Questions raised by Rahul Gandhi on border security is not politics: Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that the Congress party is with the government on the China issue, but that does not mean that questions should not be asked on the issues of national interest.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:46 IST
Questions raised by Rahul Gandhi on border security is not politics: Balasaheb Thorat
Balasaheb Thorat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that the Congress party is with the government on the China issue, but that does not mean that questions should not be asked on the issues of national interest. "The questions raised by Rahul Gandhi on border security is not politics, but a responsibility given by the people. We cannot compare the situation in 1962 with what is happening today. Not a single soldier has lost his life on the India-China border in 45 years. Our 20 soldiers were martyred at Galwan Valley due to China's aggression," Thorat said.

"Even then the Prime Minister says no-one intruded on our territory. Using these statements of his, China is calling our martyrs as intruders. Just like the Congress Party, Sharad Pawar too must have been saddened by this," he added. Thorat said that Rahul Gandhi has raised questions that are on the minds of the general public.

"The concerns raised by Rahul are regarding the integrity of our country. Even today Prime Minister didn't utter a single word regarding the Chinese aggression in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program. This is not the time to keep quiet. BJP should not look at the suggestions of the Congress as politics! If it is about the integrity of the country, then Rahul and the Congress party will continue to ask questions," he said. NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the national security matters should not be politicised.

"We can not forget what happened in 1962 when China occupied 45,000 sq km of our territory. At present, I do not know if they occupied any land, but while discussing this we need to remember past. National security matters shouldn't be politicised," said Pawar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Exit poll: Duda leads in Poland's presidential election

An exit poll shows the conservative Polish president, Andrzej Duda, with the most votes in Polands presidential election on Sunday, but short of the 50 required for an outright win the first round. If the poll is confirmed by official resul...

Polish incumbent wins first round of presidential vote - exit poll

Incumbent Andrzej Duda won the most votes in the first round of the Polish presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, setting the stage for a tight run-off vote that may shape Polands relations with the European Union for years t...

SDMC identifying high-rise buildings to ensure their seismic stability

Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the SDMC has started identifying such structures and issuing notices to groups and institutions to submit structural audit reports, it said on Sunday. In a statement, the South Del...

California orders some bars to close as U.S. posts record COVID cases

California on Sunday ordered some bars to close as that state and a dozen others face the worst surge in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsoms order is the first major rollback of efforts to reopen Califo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020