Geelani singularly responsible for pushing Kashmir into terror: Ram Madhav
Coming down heavily on the separatist leader, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav asked if Geelani's action can absolve him of the "past sins". "This man was singularly responsible for ruining the lives of thousands of Kashmiri youths and families; for pushing Valley into terror and violence.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:19 IST
The BJP said on Monday that Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who has announced his dissociation from the separatist outfit Hurriyat Conference, was singularly responsible for pushing Kashmir into terror and violence and ruining lives of thousands of Kashmiri youths and families. Coming down heavily on the separatist leader, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav asked if Geelani's action can absolve him of the "past sins".
"This man was singularly responsible for ruining the lives of thousands of Kashmiri youths and families; for pushing Valley into terror and violence. Now resigns from Hurriyat without giving a reason. Does it absolve him of all d past sins?" he tweeted. Madhav is BJP's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir.
Geelani had floated his own pro-Pakistan faction of the Hurriyat Conference in 2003 by enforcing a vertical split in the amalgam. In a four-line letter and an audio message to the media, a spokesperson for the 90-year-old leader said, "Geelani has announced complete dissociation from Hurriyat Conference forum." Geelani has accused Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir based separatists leaders of being opportunist and using the platform of Kashmir for their personal gains.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Madhav
- Syed Ali Shah Geelani
- Hurriyat Conference
- BJP
- Kashmir
- Kashmiri
- proPakistan
