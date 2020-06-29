Left Menu
Development News Edition

UDF ousts Kerala Congress (M) over panchayat prez post issue

The decision on the ouster was taken at a high- level meeting of the front here, and after a discussion by the leaders with all the other allies in the front, Behanan said. He said the Jose-led faction does not deserve to continue in the front as the faction refused to honour the pact.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:34 IST
UDF ousts Kerala Congress (M) over panchayat prez post issue

The Kerala Congress (M) faction, led by Jose K Mani, was ousted from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday in connection with the tussle over the Kottayam district panchayat chief post. The ouster follows the faction's refusal to honour an agreement made in public with the coalition front.

As per the agreement, the Jose faction was allowed to hold the post for six months and the faction led by Kerala Congress chairman P J Joseph for the remaining six months. "But, even after eight months the Jose faction refused to honour the agreement.

Besides, the faction openly declared that the pact was not valid," UDF convenor Benny Behanan told reporters. The decision on the ouster was taken at a high- level meeting of the front here, and after a discussion by the leaders with all the other allies in the front, Behanan said.

He said the Jose-led faction does not deserve to continue in the front as the faction refused to honour the pact. The faction would not be invited for any further UDF meetings and other decisions would be decided in the online meeting of UDF on July 1, he said.

Slamming the UDF decision, Jose K Mani alleged that "political injustice" has been meted out to his faction. Referring to the contribution made by his late father K M Mani in building the UDF in the state 38 years ago, the Rajya Sabha MP said the coalition has brushed aside the politics of his father and he was not ready to compromise on the party's self-respect.

Addressing a press conference in Kottayam, Jose said the state leaders of his faction will meet on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action. The Jose faction claimed the decision was taken in a biased manner, and that the Joseph faction was behind pressurising the UDF leadership.

Roshy Augustine, MLA, a leader of Jose faction, said they were "deeply hurt" by the UDF decision. Reacting cautiously, the state's ruling CPI (M)-led LDF said "let the party of Jose K Mani make clear its stand first on the development." On the other hand, BJP state president K Surendran said those who uphold the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government are welcome to the party-led NDA fold.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Terrorists attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi; 11 killed, hostage situation foiled

Four heavily armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, on Monday made a brazen attempt to take over the Pakistan Stock Exchange building here, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead...

India bans 59 apps including TikTok, UC Browser

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The ban, which comes in the backdrop of current stand-off...

Indian Bank to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via bonds

State-owned Indian Bank on Monday said it plans to raise about Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund its business growth. The decision to raise funds was taken in its board meeting held on Monday.The board of directors in its meeting accorde...

CSA announces men's high-performance training squad

Cricket South Africa CSA on Monday announced 44-member mens high-performance training squad. The list features players like Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and Kagiso Rabada.CSA High Performance Training Squad Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020