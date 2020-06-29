Punjab CM asks Centre to return Chinese firms’ donations to PM-CARES Fund

Amid the Indo-China border tensions, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the BJP-led Union government to return Chinese firms' donations to the PM-CARES Fund. Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister alleged that the PM-CARES Fund, set up to strengthen India's fight against coronavirus, received donations from some Chinese firms. "I think we must take a tough stand on China," said the senior Congress leader.

"When this confrontation is going on at this time, if any money has been received that should be returned," he said. "I don't think we can afford to take Chinese money when our boys are being killed and Indian territory is being intruded," he said.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese army in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15-16 night. Singh also named some Chinese firms and firms with Chinese stake in them, which have allegedly given donations to the PM-CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund. "This is not a question of how much money has come," said Singh, adding "at a time when number one; they (China) are responsible for COVID, and number two; when they are responsible for aggression in my country", "even if one rupee" has come from Chinese firms, it should be returned.

"I think it is the time whatever money has been received from Chinese companies should be returned to them. We can easily manage without (that). India doesn't need Chinese money to look after itself and we will do it on our own," he said.