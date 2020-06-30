Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi free to have his own opinion, Narasimha Rao government ushered economic reforms: Congress leader

After Asaduddin Owaisi said former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was "neither an economic nor a social liberal" and represents "the worst of the cynical Congress, of deceitful Indian politics," Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said that the AIMIM leader is "free to have his own opinion".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-06-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 00:47 IST
Owaisi free to have his own opinion, Narasimha Rao government ushered economic reforms: Congress leader
Marri Shashidhar Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

After Asaduddin Owaisi said former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was "neither an economic nor a social liberal" and represents "the worst of the cynical Congress, of deceitful Indian politics," Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said that the AIMIM leader is "free to have his own opinion". "I happen to see a tweet by Owaisi. He said that Narasimha Rao was neither an economist, nor a social liberal. He (Owaisi) is free to have his own opinion, but one thing that everybody acknowledges is that the economic reforms which were ushered in during his tenure as Prime Minister, yes it was with the help of Dr Manmohan Singh," Reddy told ANI.

"When Dr Manmohan Singh was called to join his cabinet, he was told that he will have all the support of the government. Narasimha Rao in his own way told Dr Manmohan Singh that if you succeed you take the credit and if you fail you will have to quit," he added. Targeting the BJP, Reddy said that "everybody knows who is responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid."

"Narasimha Rao was Prime Minister. Kalyan Singh, the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that the structure will not be touched. But unfortunately, you know what unfolded. Now that issue is settled. The Supreme Court has come out with its order on the issue," he said. "Owaisi is very close to the TRS leadership in Telangana. They have been allies... K Chandrashekar Rao has proposed Bharat Ratna to be awarded (to Narasimha Rao). He is not the first one to do it. It was the Congress government in Andhra Pradesh in November 2013 when the Assembly passed a resolution and sent it to the Centre... It is for the people to judge the character of all these people," he added.

Owaisi, who is MP from Hyderabad, said in a tweet that Narasimha Rao was neither an economic nor a social liberal. " Rao was neither an economic nor a social liberal, and he represents the worst of the cynical Congress, of deceitful Indian politics and of the weak ambivalence of the Indian state in the face of challenge. -- but not praise," he said and also attached an opinion piece in the post.

His party AIMIM had earlier slammed Narasimha Rao in a tweet. "No matter what awards are given, history will always remember PV Narasimha Rao as the sitting PM who not only allowed the demolition of Babri Masjid but also the construction of a makeshift temple at the site. Scholar AG Noorani rightly quoted Rao as the 'first BJP Prime Minister of India'," the party said. The ruling TRS in Telangana has decided to organise year-long birth centenary celebrations in honour of former prime minister from June 28 and has also urged the NRIs to organise various programmes in the countries they reside.

The Chief Minister, who attended the birth centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao in Hyderabad, said he will lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to honour Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna. NV Subash, PV Narasimha Rao's grandson, also "condemned" Owaisi's comment.

"This is an issue which has been already settled by the Supreme Court. When Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister, yes the demolition of the Babri Masjid happened. At that point of time, it was the collective decision of the Cabinet... So, I wonder what Owaisi wanted to tell to the people of this country that any decision has to be taken by the Cabinet, not by only the Prime Minister of this country," Subash told ANI. "If Narasimha Rao was only interested in making a make-shift temple or if he wanted to demolish (Babri Masjid) and then build a temple then he would have easily allowed the Kalyan Singh government to continue until the full term so that the temple (was) built. But he did not do that... He has contributed to the development of this country. Narasimha Rao was an economic reformer, performer and a transformer," he said.

"The simple thing that I can now remember why Owaisi family hates Narasimha Rao is that Rao fought tooth and nail for the liberation of Hyderabad," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey defends anti-gay tweet by head of Turkish Red Crescent

Turkey defended an anti-gay tweet by the head of the Turkish Red Crescent, describing him as a victim of LGBT propaganda after his comments were condemned by an international body.Kerem Kinik, chairman of the Red Crescent Society of Turkey ...

German authorities fear vast network in child abuse probe

Authorities in western Germany said Monday they have evidence that tens of thousands of people may have been involved with an online child sex abuse network uncovered last year. The justice minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Peter Bi...

Received less calls regarding crimes against women in COVID lockdown period: DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW received 34,454 complaints during the coronavirus pandemic on its 181 helpline and observed a decrease in the number of calls related to crimes against women. The panel said a majority of the complaints we...

Trump campaign sues over mail-in drop-off sites for ballots

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign, the national Republican Party and four western Pennsylvania members of Congress sued Monday to force changes to how the state collects and counts mail-in ballots under revamped rules. The federa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020