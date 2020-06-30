Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump posts video of couple brandishing guns towards protesters

President Donald Trump, again accentuating racial tensions in America, on Monday posted a video showing a Missouri couple brandishing guns towards protesters who were calling for police reforms. Without comment, Trump retweeted an ABC News video showing a white couple responding to Black and white protesters marching past their St. Louis mansion.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 02:41 IST
Trump posts video of couple brandishing guns towards protesters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump, again accentuating racial tensions in America, on Monday posted a video showing a Missouri couple brandishing guns towards protesters who were calling for police reforms.

Without comment, Trump retweeted an ABC News video showing a white couple responding to Black and white protesters marching past their St. Louis mansion. In the video and others on social media, some protesters can be seen pausing to film or photograph the couple, while others can be heard to shout, "Keep moving!" and "Let's go!" Mark McCloskey, 63, who lives in the mansion with his wife, Patricia McCloskey, said they feared for their lives and that protesters damaged a wrought-iron gate at an entrance to the wealthy neighborhood. Both are personal-injury lawyers.

"This is all private property," he said in an interview with KMOV4 local news. "There are no public sidewalks or public streets. I was terrified that we'd be murdered within seconds, our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed. We were all alone facing an angry mob." Kimberly Gardner, the city's chief prosecutor, said she was alarmed by the videos and that her office was investigating.

"We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated," she said in a statement. The protesters had been heading to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to demand her resignation after she read out the names and addresses of people calling for police reform in a Facebook Live event last week. Krewson apologized and took the video down.

On Sunday, Trump drew swift condemnation for retweeting video of a Florida supporter shouting "white power," a phrase used by white supremacist groups, and later deleted it. The White House said Trump had not heard the slogan. Trump also blasted Princeton University's weekend announcement that it was removing former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson's name from its schools over his racist remarks and policies.

"Incredible stupidity!" Trump tweeted. Opinion polls show the Republican Trump trailing his likely Democratic rival in the Nov. 3 election, former Vice President Joe Biden, and an increasing number of Americans sympathizing with protesters and support policing reforms.

The Princeton decision is part of a sweeping reassessment of historical icons and monikers amid growing calls for racial justice following the killing of Black Americans, including George Floyd, whose death under the knee of a white police officer roused world protests. Critics have highlighted Trump's hostile response to protests against racial injustice and actions like Princeton's, even as Mississippi on Sunday voted to remove the Confederate flag symbol from its state flag, Walmart stopped selling the Confederate flag, and NASCAR banned the Civil War-era symbol.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico talking to China, AstraZeneca on coronavirus vaccine -official

Mexico is in talks with the Chinese government and private Chinese laboratories, as well as the University of Oxford and company AstraZeneca about running trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. ...

U.S. begins to pare back Hong Kong's special status

The United States began eliminating Hong Kongs special status under U.S. law on Monday, halting defense exports and restricting the territorys access to high technology products as China prepares new Hong Kong security legislation.The U.S. ...

COVID-19 impact: Finance Commission discusses new tools for education

The Finance Commission on Monday discussed the impact of the new tools of education including online classes and use of other technology amid the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was called to discuss the impact of the new tools of pedagog...

Soccer-Derby player Wisdom recovering in hospital from stabbing

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is currently in hospital after being stabbed during a robbery in Liverpool, the English second-tier club said on Monday. Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery. He sustained ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020