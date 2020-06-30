AAP to hold nationwide protest on July 1 against fuel price hike

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the party will hold protests across the country on July 1 against the rising prices of petrol and diesel. "On July 1, at 11 am, Aam Aadmi Party will hold protests across the country against the rising prices of petrol and diesel," Rai tweeted.

After the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 0.05 and Rs 0.13 respectively on Monday. The cost of petrol per litre stands at Rs 80.43 and diesel prices stand at Rs 80.53 in Delhi. Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

Before the nation entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre respectively. (ANI)