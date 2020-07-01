Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president visit to Trump middle of next week -sources

A visit by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to Washington to meet his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump has been planned for around the middle of next week, two sources familiar with the matter said. Lopez Obrador previously said the meeting could take place soon after July 1 but on Monday announced it would not be this week.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 04:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 04:52 IST
Mexican president visit to Trump middle of next week -sources

A visit by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to Washington to meet his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump has been planned for around the middle of next week, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Lopez Obrador previously said the meeting could take place soon after July 1 but on Monday announced it would not be this week. Planning is underway for the visit to be on July 8-9, according to a Mexican official familiar with the matter. A second official said the trip was very likely to be those days.

Foreign ministry spokesman Daniel Millan said the conversations are continuing but that the government was "exploring dates after 4th July". Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the government would provide details on Wednesday. The Mexican president says the Trump meeting is intended to celebrate the July 1 start of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal that is replacing the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

It was in April that Lopez Obrador initially floated the idea of meeting the U.S. president. For the Mexican president to make his first foreign trip to see Trump has stirred criticism from both opposition ranks and some of his own supporters. Trump, who referred to Mexican migrants as rapists and drug runners in his 2015-16 election campaign and vowed to make Mexico pay for his planned border wall, is held in low public esteem in Mexico, so the visit carries risks for Lopez Obrador.

Lopez Obrador has publicly urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take part in the meeting, but Canada's government has given no indication yet he will attend. A Canadian government source said any invitation to attend would be evaluated from a health perspective.

Under federal health rules, Trudeau faces 14 days in quarantine upon returning to Canada if he leaves the country.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary as national security law takes effect

Hong Kong authorities threw a security blanket across the city early on Wednesday, the 23rd anniversary of the former British colonys handover to Chinese rule, hours after new national security legislation took effect in the financial hub. ...

Venezuela to boost number of legislators in National Assembly in 2021

Venezuela will boost the number of seats in its National Assembly by two-thirds to 277 for the 2021-2026 period, the head of the countrys electoral authority said, ahead of an election the opposition says President Nicolas Maduro is trying ...

Heroic, GODSENT prevail in cs_summit 6: Europe

Heroic and GODSENT stayed alive in the cssummit 6 Online Europe event on Tuesday, winning first-round matches in the lower bracket of the playoffs. Heroic swept North 2-0, and GODSENT got past Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0, taking the first map in ...

'Nauseous' sewage spill in Mexican beach resort captured in viral video

The coastline of famed Mexican beach resort Acapulco was sullied late last week by a large discharge of raw sewage, the ugly scene captured in a viral video, which has prompted local officials to promise an investigation and fix broken drai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020