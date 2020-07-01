Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar polls in sight, PM Narendra Modi tweets in Bhojpuri, Maithali

With Bihar Assembly polls just months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted in Bhojpuri and Maithali languages, both prominent languages of Bihar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 09:48 IST
Bihar polls in sight, PM Narendra Modi tweets in Bhojpuri, Maithali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika With Bihar Assembly polls just months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted in Bhojpuri and Maithali languages, both prominent languages of Bihar.

In his tweets, he listed the achievements of his government and welfare plans for the poor for the forthcoming months. The NDA will be fighting the polls under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In a calibrated move, the Prime Minister listed out points of his announcement aimed at benefitting poor in the Bhojpuri language.

Taking to Twitter, the PM in Bhojpuri explained how the extension of free ration scheme until November will benefit the poor across the country. Lakhs of migrant workers returned to the state in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and the welfare measures are expected to help them during the ongoing crisis period. In the tweet, he said that this decision will help ensure dignity to poor and extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will benefit crore of people in the country.

In another tweet, he tweeted the same information in Maithali language. In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister had mentioned Chhath festival which is celebrated with much fanfare by people of Bihar and that taking upcoming festivals into consideration he is allowing extension of free ration scheme till festival season and that the extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would cost the government Rs 90,000 crore.

While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar BJP President said that because the festival season ends with Chhath could be a reason why Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Bhojpuri. "This extension of ration along with MNREGA would prove to be extremely helpful for those migrated back to the state during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. As far as tweets in Bhojpuri is concerned, it is a language accepted worldwide and the scheme of the free ration is for the whole country and is a very big, bold and praiseworthy decision by the PM," said Bihar BJP chief.

Former BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari too thanked the Prime Minister for tweeting in Bhojpuri. Bihar Assembly polls are likely to be held in November. The state Legislative Assembly has 243 seats where the BJP is in power along with its NDA ally Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-The long bumpy road from NAFTA to USMCA

After a long, arduous road the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement USMCA took effect on Wednesday, replacing its predecessor, the quarter-century-old North American Free Trade Agreement NAFTA. The new trade pacts implementation comes as the ...

PM greets V-P Naidu on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday, wishing him a long and healthy lifeBirthday wishes to our energetic Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Garu. May he lead a long and healthy...

More than 1,900 Mizos have lost jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic: Official

More than 1,900 people who have returned to Mizoram from different parts of the country, have lost their jobs due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the Mizoram Youth Commission MYC, said. More than 1,900 returnees have lo...

Former union minister Beni Prasad Verma's son succumbs to COVID-19

Dinesh, the son of late former union minister Beni Prasad Verma succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Tuesday.Dinesh 40 had tested positive for the infection a few days back in Lucknow. Thereafter, he was shifted to Delhi for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020