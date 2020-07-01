Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleges attack by TMC workers
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers when he went for tea at a stall in North 24 Parganas district.ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:25 IST
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers when he went for tea at a stall in North 24 Parganas district.
"I was en route going for a cup of tea when I was attacked by TMC workers. My vehicle was vandalised and the security personnel was also manhandled. I do not know what is TMC's problem," he said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
