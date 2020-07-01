Left Menu
Over Rs 300 crore scam by YSRCP govt in ambulance services: TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday alleged that YSRCP government has committed a scam of more than Rs 300 crore in ambulance services.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:54 IST
Visual from TDP protest. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday alleged that YSRCP government has committed a scam of more than Rs 300 crore in ambulance services. TDP Official Spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram alleged that the contract of maintaining 104 and 108 ambulance services have been awarded to son-in-law of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

"In the name of offering ambulance service, Jagan Reddy government had committed huge scam of Rs 307 crores. The contract of maintaining these ambulance services was illegally terminated while the company had contract till December 2020. This was done to offer this contract to son-in-law of YSRCP parliamentary leader Vijaysai Reddy," he said. TDP also staged a protest against the alleged scam. (ANI)

