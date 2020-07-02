Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden tops Trump in June, 2nd-quarter cash; GOP still flush

The joint GOP effort still has considerably more cash left to spend ahead of the November 3 election, but Biden's newfound fundraising muscle suggests Democrats will have the resources to finance a strong operation across a wide footprint of battleground states. The former vice president's spokesman said Tuesday night that Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised USD 141 million in June, bringing their second-quarter total to more than USD 282 million.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:25 IST
Biden tops Trump in June, 2nd-quarter cash; GOP still flush
Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden outpaced President Donald Trump's campaign fundraising juggernaut in June and in the second quarter of this election year, continuing a stunning reversal of fortune from his threadbare primary campaign. The joint GOP effort still has considerably more cash left to spend ahead of the November 3 election, but Biden's newfound fundraising muscle suggests Democrats will have the resources to finance a strong operation across a wide footprint of battleground states.

The former vice president's spokesman said Tuesday night that Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised USD 141 million in June, bringing their second-quarter total to more than USD 282 million. Republicans announced earlier Tuesday that Trump and the national GOP had raised USD 131 million in June and USD 266 million for the quarter.

The president's reelection effort still had nearly USD 300 million cash on hand at the end of June, the campaign said. Biden's campaign has not yet disclosed its cash-on-hand figure, though it will be well behind Trump's figure. At the end of May, Democrats had about USD 122 million.

Top Biden aides and allies have downplayed that gap in recent weeks, noting that Trump already has spent lavishly on advertising and voter outreach, yet still finds himself trailing Biden in national and many battleground state polls. Still, the Trump campaign's deep pockets have allowed the president a head start on everything from reserving television advertising months from now to building a sophisticated data operation to target his supporters online.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

SLC keen to host LPL in August despite concerns over border reopening

Sri Lanka Cricket is optimistic of conducting its inaugural T20 league from August 8 to 22 despite the governments decision to postpone the reopening of the countrys international airport till August 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SLC has ...

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded: 28 ministers take oath

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kam...

Omidyar Network India funds 67 projects under Rapid Response Funding Initiative for Covid-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 2 ANIBusinessWire India Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focused on social impact, announced that it has fully utilized the capital pool of Rs 10.75 crore under its Rapid Response Funding Initiative f...

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct allegation

Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace. The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020