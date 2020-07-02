Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka government for poor handling of COVID-19
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed the BJP government in the state for its failure to protect the citizens from coronavirus.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:46 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed the BJP government in the state for its failure to protect the citizens from coronavirus. In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy hit out at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and ministers for wasting their time in issuing contradictory statements instead of taking lessons from the Kerala government.
"It is shocking to see COVID-19 patients being turned down by the hospitals due to lack of beds. The government has failed in its duty to protect the citizens," Kumaraswamy tweeted. He also said for the past three months Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues have been talking even as the escalated COVID-19 numbers stare them in the face.
Stating that Karnataka suffers due to lack of coordination in the cabinet, Kumaraswamy cautioned, "If the government doesn't get its act together, the day is not far when Covid patients would be condemned to die on the streets. We are already seeing heart wrenching stories of patients denied treatment." He appealed to the government to consider the suggestions he had made earlier and asked it to rise above party politics.
His statement came amid rising coronavirus cases in Bengaluru.
