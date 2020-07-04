Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish president accuses German-owned tabloid of election meddling

Polish President Andrzej Duda suggested on Friday that Germany was trying to meddle in the presidential election after a German-owned tabloid newspaper reported on a pardon that he granted to a man who had served his sentence in a paedophilia case. Duda, a conservative who faces a neck-and-neck race against a centrist opponent in a presidential runoff election on July 12, was angered by reporting by the Polish tabloid Fakt.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-07-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 00:10 IST
Polish president accuses German-owned tabloid of election meddling
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Polish President Andrzej Duda suggested on Friday that Germany was trying to meddle in the presidential election after a German-owned tabloid newspaper reported on a pardon that he granted to a man who had served his sentence in a paedophilia case.

Duda, a conservative who faces a neck-and-neck race against a centrist opponent in a presidential runoff election on July 12, was angered by reporting by the Polish tabloid Fakt. "Does Axel Springer, a company of German descent that owns the Fakt newspaper, want to influence the Polish presidential election?" Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), said during a campaign rally in the western town of Boleslawiec.

"Do the Germans want to choose the president in Poland?" he said. The case, in which the pardon was granted in March, was initially reported by the Rzeczpospolita daily, but Fakt followed up with more details on Thursday. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who also serves as prosecutor general, confirmed the pardon was related to a paedophilia case but said it consisted only of lifting a restraining order and the man had served out his entire sentence.

Duda had applied the law of pardon following a request of a victim who was now an adult, added Ziobro, who was shown speaking by Polish state TVP. According to Fakt, the man finished serving his sentence five years ago.

Earlier on Friday, Duda's re-election campaign spokesman called on the German ambassador to Berlin to talk to the owners of Fakt. "We do not want this kind of foreign interference in the electoral process," spokesman Adam Bielan told public radio PR1.

The German embassy declined to comment and referred questions to the German ministry of foreign affairs. Fakt denied meddling in the election, saying in a statement published on its website that it is run by Polish journalists and editors.

PiS has long accused foreign-owned media outlets of meddling in Poland's affairs. Duda's spokespeople could not be reached for comment.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Quintana escapes serious injury after being hit by car

Former Giro dItalia winner Nairo Quintana said he had not suffered any serious injuries after being hit by a car during training in Colombia on Friday.The 30-year-old Colombian, who won the Giro in 2014, the Vuelta in 2016 and twice finishe...

Canada suspends its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, eyes immigration boost

Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of new Chinese national security legislation and could boost immigration from the former British colony, top officials said on Friday. China imposed the legislation this...

Delhi HC allows Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita's plea to have video conferencing facility to consult lawyers

Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalitas plea to have video conferencing facilities with her lawyers twice a week and access to books from jail library. Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed Kalitas plea seeking to ha...

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is more than d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020