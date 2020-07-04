Bengal's unemployment rate at 6.5 pc, 'far better' than that of India: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the state's unemployment rate for June stands at 6.5 per cent, which was "far better" than that of India at 11 per cent.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:04 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the state's unemployment rate for June stands at 6.5 per cent, which was "far better" than that of India at 11 per cent. "We have implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle COVID-19 and the devastation caused by Amphan. Proof lies in West Bengal's unemployment rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5 per cent, far better than that of India at 11 per cent, UP at 9.6 per cent and Haryana at 33.6 per cent, as per CMIE," she tweeted.
According to data released by CMIE, India's unemployment rate was 11 per cent, down from 23.5 per cent in May, as economic activities resumed after lockdown restrictions were relaxed. According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal so far has recorded 20,488 coronavirus cases.
Out of the total cases, 6,200 are active cases, 13,571 have been discharged/cured and 717 have died after contracting the infection. (ANI)
