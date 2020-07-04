Maha: 5 Shiv Sena nagar panchayat members join NCP

Left Menu
NCP MLA from Parner, Nilesh Lanke, who was also present, said Mudassar Sayyad, Nandkumar Deshmukh, Kisan Gandhade, Vaishali Auti and Nanda Deshmane joined as they were not happy with the local leadership of the Sena. "I had told them since Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have formed Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, instead of taking them in the party, we will help them carry out work in their wards," said Lanke.

Updated: 04-07-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 21:30 IST
Five Shiv Sena members from Parner 'nagar panchayat' in Ahmednagar district joined Nationalist Congress Party in the presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati on Saturday. NCP MLA from Parner, Nilesh Lanke, who was also present, said Mudassar Sayyad, Nandkumar Deshmukh, Kisan Gandhade, Vaishali Auti and Nanda Deshmane joined as they were not happy with the local leadership of the Sena.

"I had told them since Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have formed Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, instead of taking them in the party, we will help them carry out work in their wards," said Lanke. After realising they would not be taken into NCP, they got in touch with BJP and their entry into that party was almost certain, he added.

"They told me they were joining BJP but there was still time for NCP to take them in its fold. The development was then brought to the notice of senior leadership, which was of the opinion that if they join BJP, it will hurt the MVA and if they join NCP, the strength of MVA will remain intact. Hence, it was decided to taken them in the party," claimed Lanke.

