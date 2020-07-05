Raut targets Oppn over issue of MLCs nomination from Guv quota

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at the BJP over the issue of appointment of 12 Maharashtra Legislative Council members from the governor's quota, saying delay in their nomination would amount toviolation of the Constitution and suppression of freedom. In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, "politicking hasn't stopped", be it over the border standoff with China or handling of the coronavirus situation.

The Rajya Sabha member said there were speculations that the appointment of 12 Legislative Council members from the governor's quota may be put on hold and the "new government" (after ousting the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi) would make its own appointments after October. "This is just a dream as there is no threat to the MVA government. The governor should stop any attempt of politics being played using the constitutional post," Raut said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is yet to recommend 12 names to the governor for nomination in the Legislative Council. The term of the 12 governor-nominated appointees ended last month. Raut also hit out at Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis over his comments that the BJP is not interested in pulling down the MVA government, which would fall "because of its own internal contradictions".

"He (Fadnavis) has realised this after all attempts to topple the government have failed. But new experiments to create hurdles before the government would continue," he said. Raut alleged that the opposition party does not want MVA-recommended members to be nominated to 12 seats under the governor's quota in the Upper House of Legislature.

"The 12 governor-nominated members will be from the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. The question is whether the governor would make the appointments," he said. Raut said the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi is still remembered.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the "greed for power of one family led to the imposition of Emergency and it was violation of the Constitution and suppression of freedom," Raut claimed. "Just like the Emergency, not appointing 12 members in the Legislative Council intime would amount to violation of the Constitution and suppression of freedom," the Sena leader said, adding that all official agencies were politicised.

Raut said those responsible for the hush hush swearing-in of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar (as CM and DyCM, respectively, last year) will also indulge in politics over the appointment of 12 governor-nominated members in the Legislative Council. He said it was mandatory for the governor to abide by the cabinet's recommendation.