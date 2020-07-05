Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raut targets Oppn over issue of MLCs nomination from Guv quota

The governor should stop any attempt of politics being played using the constitutional post," Raut said. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is yet to recommend 12 names to the governor for nomination in the Legislative Council.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 15:24 IST
Raut targets Oppn over issue of MLCs nomination from Guv quota
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at the BJP over the issue of appointment of 12 Maharashtra Legislative Council members from the governor's quota, saying delay in their nomination would amount toviolation of the Constitution and suppression of freedom. In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, "politicking hasn't stopped", be it over the border standoff with China or handling of the coronavirus situation.

The Rajya Sabha member said there were speculations that the appointment of 12 Legislative Council members from the governor's quota may be put on hold and the "new government" (after ousting the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi) would make its own appointments after October. "This is just a dream as there is no threat to the MVA government. The governor should stop any attempt of politics being played using the constitutional post," Raut said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is yet to recommend 12 names to the governor for nomination in the Legislative Council. The term of the 12 governor-nominated appointees ended last month. Raut also hit out at Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis over his comments that the BJP is not interested in pulling down the MVA government, which would fall "because of its own internal contradictions".

"He (Fadnavis) has realised this after all attempts to topple the government have failed. But new experiments to create hurdles before the government would continue," he said. Raut alleged that the opposition party does not want MVA-recommended members to be nominated to 12 seats under the governor's quota in the Upper House of Legislature.

"The 12 governor-nominated members will be from the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. The question is whether the governor would make the appointments," he said. Raut said the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi is still remembered.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the "greed for power of one family led to the imposition of Emergency and it was violation of the Constitution and suppression of freedom," Raut claimed. "Just like the Emergency, not appointing 12 members in the Legislative Council intime would amount to violation of the Constitution and suppression of freedom," the Sena leader said, adding that all official agencies were politicised.

Raut said those responsible for the hush hush swearing-in of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar (as CM and DyCM, respectively, last year) will also indulge in politics over the appointment of 12 governor-nominated members in the Legislative Council. He said it was mandatory for the governor to abide by the cabinet's recommendation.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Yatri Niwas to be used as base camp in Jammu for upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage

The Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar here would be used as the base camp for the upcoming pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, an official said. The yatri Niwas is being prepared as the base camp for the A...

America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has said that America loves India, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him and the people of the country on the occasion of the 244th Independence Day of the United States. The Fourth of July -- al...

106-year-old Delhi man who was child during Spanish Flu survives COVID-19

A centenarian man from Delhi, who was four years old during the 1918 Spanish Flu, has survived COVID-19 and recovered faster than his son, in his 70s, at a dedicated coronavirus facility here, doctors said. The 106-year-old patient was disc...

Chose to represent Liverpool because of Jurgen Klopp: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpools centre-back Virgil van Dijk has said that he chose to play for the side just because of manager Jurgen Klopp. The defender has also revealed that he had the option of representing Chelsea and Manchester City.I had the chance to g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020