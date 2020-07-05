Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo governor wins 2nd term, buoyed by handling of virus

In her victory speech, Koike, the first woman to lead Tokyo, pledged to continue to take measures to protect the city's 14 million people amid the pandemic, calling it her “most pressing task.” “Now is a very important time to prepare for a possible second wave, and I will continue to firmly take steps,” she said. Japanese public broadcaster NHK said its exit polls showed that 74% of respondents supported Koike, with 63 per cent saying they approved of her handling of the coronavirus crisis.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:17 IST
Tokyo governor wins 2nd term, buoyed by handling of virus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has won a second term to head the Japanese capital, propelled to an election victory Sunday by public support for her handling of the coronavirus crisis despite a recent rise in infections that has raised concerns of a resurgence of the disease. In her victory speech, Koike, the first woman to lead Tokyo, pledged to continue to take measures to protect the city's 14 million people amid the pandemic, calling it her "most pressing task." "Now is a very important time to prepare for a possible second wave, and I will continue to firmly take steps," she said.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said its exit polls showed that 74% of respondents supported Koike, with 63 per cent saying they approved of her handling of the coronavirus crisis. Koike, 67, is a veteran conservative who has served in key Cabinet and ruling party posts, and is viewed as a potential candidate to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when his term ends in September 2021. For now, she says she's focused on protecting the lives of the people of Tokyo, a megacity with a $1 trillion economy.

"The next four years is a crucial time for Japan's capital, with the Olympics and Paralympics coming up, and coronavirus measures are needed," she said. "I'm fully committed to my duty as governor." Tokyo's infections started to rebound in late June, with the city reporting 111 new cases on Sunday, topping 100 for a fourth straight day. New daily cases have spiked throughout Japan in recent weeks, with the country approaching 20,000 cases and 1,000 deaths. Koike said, however, that another state of emergency nationwide or in Tokyo would be difficult because the economy had already been battered by seven weeks of restrictions in April and May. She instead pledged to balance disease prevention and the economy, while suggesting "pinpoint" measures in specific areas.

One area would be Tokyo's night entertainment districts linked to younger people, who have accounted for the majority of recent new cases. A record 22 candidates ran in Sunday's election.

Koike's challengers included popular actor-turned-politician Taro Yamamoto and veteran lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya. Yamamoto wanted to cancel the Tokyo Olympics — which were postponed from this summer to next summer due to the pandemic — and use the funds to help people hurt by the coronavirus crisis. Utsunomiya, known as the Bernie Sanders of Japan, called for better welfare support for a more inclusive and diverse society. Koike's victory was widely expected, with a recent poll by the Mainichi newspaper having her leading her opponents by a wide margin.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in JK's Poonch

The Pakistan army on Sunday resorted to unprovoked shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. At about 19.45 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violatio...

Advisory in place, film, TV, web series shoots to begin in MP

Film, television and web series shooting can resume in Madhya Pradesh after complying with measures in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an advisory from the states tourism board said on Sunday. The boards Additional Managing Direc...

Eight killed in fire at candle-making factory in Ghaziabad

Eight people, including six women, were killed Sunday when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad where they worked, officials said. One of the dead worker was a 16-year-old boy. At least three other workers were ...

VG, CDEC win playoff openers at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Vici Gaming and CDEC Gaming advanced to the upper-bracket semifinals with wins on Sunday at the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online China event. In their victory, VG dropped the first map to Team Aster in 33 minutes but rebounded with 50- and 41-minut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020