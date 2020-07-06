Left Menu
Development News Edition

Croatia's opposition leader stepping down after vote defeat

The election, originally scheduled for September, was called earlier by HDZ to capitalize on the popularity of the government's coronavirus task force, which had handled the initial wave of the epidemic relatively well amid unprecedented restrictions and travel bans imposed in the country. However, a new spike in cases which started in mid-June seemed to have melted away HDZ's advantage and polls suggested a neck-and-neck race with no clear winner between HDZ and an SDP.

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:24 IST
Croatia's opposition leader stepping down after vote defeat

The leader of Croatia's main liberal opposition party announced his resignation Monday, a day after a crushing defeat in the country's parliamentary election held amid a coronavirus spike. Davor Bernardic said he is stepping down as president of the Social Democratic Party after the vote which was convincingly won by Croatia's ruling conservatives. He said he won't run for the party president in an upcoming internal party election.

The conservative Croatian Democratic Union, or HDZ, party has consolidated its power in Croatia after winning 66 seats in the country's 151-member parliament in Sunday's election. The party didn't obtain an absolute majority and is expected to form a coalition government with smaller right-wing groups. The Restart Coalition, led by Bernardic's left-wing SDP party, won 41 seats, 15 seats less than in the previous parliament.

The right-wing Homeland Movement led by folk singer-turned-politician Miroslav Skoro came in third with 16 seats. The election, originally scheduled for September, was called earlier by HDZ to capitalize on the popularity of the government's coronavirus task force, which had handled the initial wave of the epidemic relatively well amid unprecedented restrictions and travel bans imposed in the country.

However, a new spike in cases which started in mid-June seemed to have melted away HDZ's advantage and polls suggested a neck-and-neck race with no clear winner between HDZ and an SDP. The election was also marked by the lowest-ever turnout, with less than 47% of Croatia's 3.8 million voters casting ballots. That is explained by many voters deciding to stay away from polling stations amid the new COVID-19 wave.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Instead of fixing accountability, UP govt falsely propagating "crime is over": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader slammed Adityanath government for falsely propagating that there is no cri...

Eco package, opening up of economy post lock down have begun showing results: Survey

The&#160;opening up of Indias economy post lockdown and implementation of the economic package unveiled by the government have started showing results on the ground with initial signs of improvement in the performance of businesses now visi...

Ampere Vehicles acquires Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies with 74 pc stake

Ampere Vehicles, the electric arm of Greaves Cotton, on Monday announced the acquisition of Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies BAPL with a 74 per cent stake. Bestway sells e-rickshaws under the ELE brand with a strong B2C presence...

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

These days, Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines. She recently undergone rhinoplasty surgery. After a few hours of her surgery, news got viral that Mia Khalifa died.Mia Khalifa has got a new supportive online fraternity among her TikTok f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020