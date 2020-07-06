Left Menu
Delhi BJP chief asks party-ruled civic bodies to postpone anti-encroachment drive

In his letter to mayors of the BJP-ruled South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations, Gupta suggested for postponing the anti-encroachment drive till November-end. During the COVID-19 crisis, thousands of labourers and shopkeepers of weekly markets have lost their jobs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:23 IST
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday asked the party-ruled municipal corporations to postpone anti-encroachment drive planned by them against street vendors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his letter to mayors of the BJP-ruled South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations, Gupta suggested for postponing the anti-encroachment drive till November-end.

During the COVID-19 crisis, thousands of labourers and shopkeepers of weekly markets have lost their jobs. Many such people are now earning their livelihood by selling fruits, vegetables and other essential goods on the street, he said in his letter to the three mayors. "In the last few days, reports of strict action against such people have been published in some newspapers, which is not fair," he said.

Employing people should be our priority in these times, Gupta said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also calls for helping the poor. "I request the mayors to hold talks with the municipal commissioners and direct all types of anti-encroachment campaigns against street vendors and hawkers to be postponed till November 30. Where necessary, the action should also be done with full humanitarianism approach," he said.

Gupta suggested that all the anti-encroachment campaigns should be postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, except for the action against temporary encroachment and those ordered by the courts..

