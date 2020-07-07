Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democratic challengers in two tight U.S. Senate races step up fundraising

Democratic contenders for two Republican-held U.S. Senate seats on Monday said they accelerated fundraising in the second quarter, pointing to their momentum in what were already seen as competitive races. Cal Cunningham, a Democrat challenging North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis, raised $7.4 million between April and June, up from $4.4 million in the first three months of the year, Cunningham's campaign said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 04:15 IST
Democratic challengers in two tight U.S. Senate races step up fundraising

Democratic contenders for two Republican-held U.S. Senate seats on Monday said they accelerated fundraising in the second quarter, pointing to their momentum in what were already seen as competitive races.

Cal Cunningham, a Democrat challenging North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis, raised $7.4 million between April and June, up from $4.4 million in the first three months of the year, Cunningham's campaign said in a statement. Their race is widely seen as a toss-up and could be critical in deciding whether Democrats can seize control of the Senate in the Nov. 3 election, when voters will also pick between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

To win the Senate, Democrats need to pick up three seats if the party wins the White House and four if not. Tillis' campaign said the senator was not yet reporting his second quarter haul. Cunningham had raised more than twice as much as Tillis in the first quarter.

In Montana, political analysts see incumbent Republican Senator Steve Daniels as vulnerable to his Democratic challenger, the state's governor, Steve Bullock. Bullock's campaign said it raised $7.7 million in the second quarter, more than twice what it raised in the first quarter when it also took in more cash than Daines' campaign.

Daines' campaign also said it was not yet reporting its fundraising total for the second quarter. Sara Gideon, a Democrat in Maine challenging Republican Senator Susan Collins for her seat, said last week she raised more than $9 million in the second quarter. Collins has yet to disclose her fundraising total for the quarter.

During the first quarter in six states where Republican senators are widely seen as vulnerable in November elections - Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina and Montana - Democrats raised more money in all but Iowa. Outraising opponents is no guarantee Democrats will win back the Senate. Voter perceptions of Trump, whose term could be defined by his response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, could play a role in the fate of his party's Senate candidates.

But this year's election calendar favors Democrats, with 23 Republican seats up for grabs compared with 12 Democratic seats.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. tech chiefs to testify before House antitrust panel on July 27 -committee

The chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabets Google and Facebook will appear before a U.S. House of Representatives panel on July 27, the committee said in a statement on Monday.Amazons Jeff Bezos, Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg, Googles...

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Floridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering all restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped ...

Mahomes, Chiefs agree to 10-year, $450M extension

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 10-year, 450 million contract extension through 2031. Mahomes agent, Leigh Steinberg, congratulated Mahomes on the deal and pegged the value of his contract at 503 million over 10 years...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will be tested for COVID-19

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said he will be tested for COVID-19 after having an X-ray of his lungs. He didnt say whether he was showing symptoms of the new coronavirus. Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the disease,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020