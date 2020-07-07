Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will announce decision on July 11: HAM Chief on grand alliance for Bihar polls

The decision on the grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) for the Bihar Assembly elections will be taken on July 11, said Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:29 IST
Will announce decision on July 11: HAM Chief on grand alliance for Bihar polls
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi speaking to ANI in Gaya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The decision on the grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) for the Bihar Assembly elections will be taken on July 11, said Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday. While speaking to ANI, Manjhi said that Congress leadership has been made aware of the demand of the coordination committee in the Grand Alliance.

"Congress has said they will sort things (in the alliance) till July 10. Congress is scheduled to meet on July 8. On July 9, I am also going to Patna and will discuss the situation to our party members. It depends on Congress decision if they are able to meditate, otherwise, we will announce our decision on July 11," Manjhi told ANI. Commenting upon who will be the Chief Minister candidate in the elections, Manjhi said, "It will be decided by the Coordination Committee of the Grand Alliance."

Earlier on June 24, leaders of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar held a meeting through video-conferencing for upcoming Bihar assembly elections likely to be held in November this year. Among those who took part in the meeting were Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel and Bihar state Congress President Madan Mohan Jha, RJD leader Manoj Jha, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, HAM President Jitan Ram Majhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and the state is expected to go to polls in November this year. BJP is in alliance with JDU and LJP in the state and hopes to return to power in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The NDA is in direct contest with coalition comprising of RJD, Congress and left parties.

In 2015 Assembly polls, Nitish Kumar was the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan as JDU had parted ways with the NDA. However, in 2017 Nitish had returned to the NDA fold. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool's Neco Williams working hard to 'fight for a place'

Liverpools Neco Wiliams said that he is putting in the hard work in training to fight for a place in the team. After making his top-flight debut off the bench against Crystal Palace last month, Williams has since appeared as a substitute in...

Javed Akhtar dedicates song from 'LOC: Kargil' to captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary

Senior lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday dedicated the song Eik Saathi Aur Bhi Tha to the late captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary. Akhtar took to Twitter to remember the brave soldier of Indias martyrdom.Today is the 21st annivers...

Former skipper Gouramangi 'immensely proud' as pilot wife rescues stranded Indians during pandemic

Former India football team skipper Gouramangi Singh is immensely proud of wife Pushpanjali Potsangbam an Air India pilot who has airlifting stranded Indian Nationals and bringing them back home amid the coronavirus crisis. Were happy to do ...

MX Player's latest series 'Mrs & Mr Kohli' is a story of couple who like to live it differently

New Delhi India, July 7 ANIMediawire Romance across generations has shifted to make way for modern love stories where couples do not hesitate to break stereotypes and define the new norm. Exploring this paradigm shift is the new MX Exclusiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020