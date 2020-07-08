Fadnavis requests CM to send proposals of Maharashtra for PMGSY
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to send Centre the proposals of the state for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for Maharashtra's rural road projects.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2020 06:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 06:17 IST
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to send Centre the proposals of the state for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for Maharashtra's rural road projects.
In the letter, Fadnavis also reminded Thackeray that Maharashtra has approval of 6,550 kms of rural roads under this project.
"But despite a reminder in January, Maharashtra has not sent its proposal to the Government of India while there are around 17,0000 kilometres projects of other states are already approved," he stated. (ANI)
