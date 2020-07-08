Left Menu
AP CM Jagan releases his father YSR's biography penned by mother

She portrayed YS Rajasekhar Reddy as a good father, good husband, and great leader, recounting her 37-year journey with YSR," Jagan said. This book would inspire future generations, he added.

Amaravati, July 8 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released the biography of his father, late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, penned by his mother Y S Vijayalakshmi. Titled 'Naalo...Naatho (with and within me): YSR Memoirs,' the book has "some facts about my father that the world did not know," Jagan said, releasing the biography at their family estate in Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, on the occasion of the late leader's 71st birth anniversary.

"People knew my father as a great leader, great politician, but in this book my mother has written some facts about the great leader which the outside world doesnt know. She portrayed YS Rajasekhar Reddy as a good father, good husband, and great leader, recounting her 37-year journey with YSR," Jagan said.

This book would inspire future generations, he added. The Chief Ministers family paid homage to YSR at his memorial on the occasion.

