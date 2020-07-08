Left Menu
Renuka Chowdhury slams BJP-led government, says witch-hunt against Gandhis its priority

Congress leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdhury has hit out at the BJP-led government over the decision to constitute an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into "violation of various legal provisions" by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:07 IST
Congress leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdhury (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdhury has hit out at the BJP-led government over the decision to constitute an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into "violation of various legal provisions" by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Expressing shock at the decision, Chowdhury said "witch-hunt" against the Gandhi family appears to be the priority of the government. "I am a little baffled and disturbed that country does not count the people who are dying because of COVID, their deaths do not matter but witch-hunting Gandhis is the national priority. Just imagine," Chowdhury told ANI.

"I do not understand what national priorities are. On one side, the nation is reeling with COVID-19, dead bodies are piling up, diagnosis is not known, the real number is not known. The country is erupting with both fear and insecurity," she said. Chowdhury said the country was facing several other problems including unemployment.

"There are floods in certain areas, the cyclone has severely affected some other areas of the nation. China is getting aggressive and snapping at us, but national priority is constituting an inter-ministerial committee to look into the trust matters," she said. The Home Ministry has set up an inter-ministerial committee "to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc" by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Special director of Enforcement Directorate will head the committee. (ANI)

