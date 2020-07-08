Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's president, infected with virus, touts malaria drug

"For those who root against hydroxychloroquine, but don't present alternatives, I regret to inform you that I'm very well with its use and, with God's grace, I will live for a long time still.” Bolsonaro said Tuesday that he tested positive for the virus, after months of downplaying its severity while deaths mounted rapidly inside the country.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:51 IST
Brazil's president, infected with virus, touts malaria drug
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with the coronavirus, on Wednesday defended his government's handling of the pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of Brazilians and touted his use of a contentious anti-malaria drug. Bolsonaro posted a photo of himself eating breakfast on Facebook, and a message that said his government provided payouts to informal sector labourers, thereby saving jobs and lives without spreading panic about the pandemic. The nation's confirmed death toll from COVID-19 is the second highest in the world after the United States.

"No country in the world did it like Brazil," Bolsonaro said. "For those who root against hydroxychloroquine, but don't present alternatives, I regret to inform you that I'm very well with its use and, with God's grace, I will live for a long time still." Bolsonaro said Tuesday that he tested positive for the virus, after months of downplaying its severity while deaths mounted rapidly inside the country. He repeatedly touted chloroquine, a more toxic version of the anti-malarial drug. A string of studies in Britain and the United States, as well as by the World Health Organization, have found it ineffective and sometimes deadly because of its effects on the heart. Several studies were canceled early because of that.

The president told reporters he underwent a lung X-ray on Monday after experiencing fever, muscle aches and malaise. As of Tuesday, his fever had subsided, he said, and he attributed the improvement to hydroxychloroquine. He stepped back from the journalists and removed his mask at one point to show that he looked well.

The 65-year-old right-wing populist who has been known to mingle in crowds without covering his face confirmed the results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters huddled close in front of him in the capital, Brasilia. "I'm, well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations," Bolsonaro said.

Later Tuesday, he posted a video to Facebook of him taking his third dose of hydroxychloroquine, which has also been promoted by President Donald Trump. Brazil, the world's sixth-biggest nation, with more than 210 million people, is one of the outbreak's most lethal hot spots. More than 65,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19, and over 1.5 million have been infected.

The true figures are believed to be higher because of a lack of widespread testing. On Tuesday alone, 1,254 deaths were confirmed. Other world leaders who have had bouts with COVID-19 include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Bolsonaro is "the democratic leader who has most denied the seriousness of this pandemic," said Maurício Santoro, a political science professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. "Him getting infected is a blow to his credibility. It will be seen as another example of the failure of his coronavirus response." Bolsonaro has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus and that it would be nothing more than a "little flu" if he were to contract it. He has also repeatedly said that there is no way to prevent 70% of the population falling ill with COVID-19 and that local authorities' efforts to shut down economic activity would ultimately cause more hardship than allowing the virus to run its course.

For nearly two months, Brazil's fight against COVID-19 has been in the hands of an interim health minister with no health experience before April. He took over after his predecessor, a doctor and health care consultant, quit in protest over Bolsonaro's support for hydroxychloroquine. Brazilian cities and states last month began lifting restrictions that had been imposed to control the spread of the virus, as deaths began to decline along with the caseload in intensive care units.

Bolsonaro supporter Silas Ribeiro said on the streets of Rio that the president is correct in saying the dangers of the virus have been exaggerated. "Our president is a popular man. He is showing that he isn't afraid to die," said Ribeiro, 59. "He is going to have health and get through this sickness." Speaking near recently reopened shops in Rio, Wesley Morielo said he hopes Bolsonaro's sickness prompts him to reassess his stance.

"I think everything he said before, of not giving importance to COVID-19, came back against him,″ said Morielo, a 24-year-old student. The World Health Organization's emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, wished Bolsonaro a speedy recovery and said his infection "brings home the reality of this virus" by showing that it doesn't distinguish between "prince or pauper." Bolsonaro has repeatedly visited the hospital since taking office, requiring several operations to repair his intestines after he was stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. envoy says U.N. vote on Russia bid to cut Syria aid access is 'good versus evil'

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft urged her Security Council counterparts on Wednesday to oppose a Russian bid to cut border access for aid deliveries to millions of Syrian civilians, describing the choice as good versus evi...

United sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its US staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry. The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in j...

New York attorney general recommends reducing mayor's power over police

New York Attorney General Letitia James recommended that New York Citys mayor give up sole control over the city police commissioners hiring, in a preliminary report released on Wednesday on her probe into the policing of recent protests.Sh...

Facebook takes down accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger Stone

Facebook Inc on Wednesday removed 50 personal and professional pages connected to U.S. President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone, who is due to report to prison next week. The social media platform said Stone and his associates, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020