PM applauds UP for containing the spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said despite a population of nearly 24 crore, Uttar Pradesh managed to check the spread of coronavirus and overcame apprehensions on how the pandemic would impact the state. He also cautioned that the fight against the deadly virus is so long that one has to work continuously to deal with it. "We cannot sit satisfied," he asserted.

Interacting with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-government organisations via video link, he said Kashi has vigorously countered the unprecedented coronavirus crisis. Varanasi, also known as Kashi, is the prime minister's parliamentary constituency.

He recalled that a 100 years ago, a pandemic had struck. Though the population of India was much smaller, it was among the countries that had witnessed maximum deaths, he pointed out. This time too, during the outbreak of coronavirus, experts had raised concerns about India, he said, adding that issues such as rise in virus cases due to movement of migrants and food for the needy in Uttar Pradesh were flagged.

There were doubts and apprehensions about Uttar Pradesh with a population of 23-24 crore. With the hard work of the people and their cooperation, the apprehensions were overcome, he said.

Modi noted that Brazil too has a population comparable to Uttar Pradesh but it witnessed over 65 thousand deaths due to the virus. In UP the deaths due to COVID-19 are reported to be nearly 800, he pointed out. He said the state checked the pace of COVID-19 spread and also those infected with the virus are recovering fast.

The prime minister also hailed the role of people, authorities and NGOs of Varanasi in helping the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged citizens to strictly adhere to guidelines to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Due to blessings of Lord Bhole Nath, Kashi is full of hope and enthusiasm even in this crisis, he said, adding that he understands the anguish of people on not being able to visit the Vishwanath temple or hold religious fairs during the month of 'sawan'. Modi asserted that people of Varanasi have proved that even coronavirus is "nothing" before them. He said Varanasi can emerge as an export hub and develop as a key centre of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign in the coming days by taking benefit of various schemes announced by the government.

During the nationwide lockdown, the residents of Varanasi and members of social organisations, through their own efforts as well as by providing assistance to the district administration, ensured that food was timely available for everyone in need. More than a hundred organisations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and two lakh dry ration kits through the food cell of the district administration, as well as through individual efforts during the lockdown period.

Apart from food distribution, these organisations were instrumental in distribution of masks, sanitisers and other items. They have been honoured as 'corona warriors' by the district administration. During the event, Modi was briefed about the various steps and measures that the NGOs took to help the needy, including distribution of free rations and cooked food, opening of mobile ATMs and proving assistance to those in need of medical care. The prime minister said the central government is providing various facilities to the needy and around 80 crore people are going to benefit from the schemes which are not just providing free ration but also free cylinders.

He said that India, with twice the population of the United States, is providing the needy with free ration without charging anything. He pointed out that the scheme has been extended till the end of November. The prime minister said efforts are being made to alleviate various hardships being faced by craftsmen, especially weavers, along with traders and businessmen of Varanasi. He said various infrastructure and other projects worth Rs 8000 crore are being implemented at a fast pace.

Creating an extensive network of food helpline and community kitchens in a short span of time, using data science, making full use of the control and command centre of Varanasi Smart City, were some of the things which helped the needy in Varanasi, he noted. He recalled how the postal department came forward to help the district administration when they ran short of vehicles to distribute food during lockdown. Quoting saint Kabirdas, Modi said the one who does service does not ask for the fruits of the efforts.