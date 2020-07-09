Seoul mayor reported missing, police searching
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said officers were searching for him around Sungbuk-dong, a district in northern Seoul, where his phone signal was last detected. His daughter reported him missing at 5:17 p.m. (0817 GMT) and said his phone was off, the police said.Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 09-07-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:58 IST
South Korean police said on Thursday they are searching for the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon after his daughter reported him missing. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said officers were searching for him around Sungbuk-dong, a district in northern Seoul, where his phone signal was last detected.
His daughter reported him missing at 5:17 p.m. (0817 GMT) and said his phone was off, the police said. Park, who has been the mayor of Seoul since 2011, is seen as a potential presidential hopeful for the liberals in the 2022 presidential elections.
