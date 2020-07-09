Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seoul mayor found dead after leaving message 'like a will'

Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead, police said on Friday, after his daughter reported him missing saying he had left a message "like a will". (0817 GMT) and said his phone was off and that he had left a message "like a will", the Yonhap news agency reported.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:33 IST
Seoul mayor found dead after leaving message 'like a will'

Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead, police said on Friday, after his daughter reported him missing saying he had left a message "like a will". The mayor's body was found at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight, near where his phone signal had last been detected, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said. The agency did not give a cause of death.

His daughter reported him missing at 5:17 p.m. (0817 GMT) and said his phone was off and that he had left a message "like a will", the Yonhap news agency reported. Hundreds of police took part in a search for the mayor. Yonhap said a former secretary of Park filed a complaint on Wednesday over alleged incidents of sexual harassment.

The city's police did not respond to Reuters' calls seeking comment, but said in a statement that it would investigate the cause of his death. As mayor of the city of nearly 10 million people, Park was one of South Korea's most influential politicians and played a high-profile role in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was seen as a potential presidential hopeful for the liberals in the 2022 presidential elections. The discovery of his body followed a hours-long night search in one of the most mountainous and scenic parts of Seoul just a few minutes from the heart of the metropolitan capital, involving hundreds of police using drones and dogs.

Park left the mayor's official residence at around 10:40 a.m. (0140 GMT) on Thursday, wearing a black hat and a backpack, having cancelled policy meetings scheduled for the day, according to multiple local reports. CAMPAIGNER FOR WOMEN'S CAUSES

Formerly a prominent human rights activist and lawyer, Park has been the mayor of Seoul since 2011, pursuing a slew of policies promoting gender equality. As a lawyer in the 1990s, he won one of South Korea's earliest cases on sexual harassment, and strongly advocated for the cause of "comfort women," those who were forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels before and during World War Two, when Japan occupied Korea.

Park also praised women for their courage after a series of women accused powerful politicians and policymakers of sexual wrongdoings amid the #MeToo movement in 2018. "The resolve of individual heroines is not enough. I think we need social solidarity," he said, calling for support for the movement.

He also played a vocal role in the massive candlelight demonstrations that helped lead to the ousting of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Seoul mayor found dead after leaving message 'like a will'

Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead, police said on Friday, after his daughter reported him missing saying he had left a message like a will. After a search involving hundreds of police, the mayors body was found at Mt Bu...

55-hr COVID lockdown in UP again from Friday night: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, permitting movements only for providing medical and essential services in the stateThe curbs have been imposed in the state to check ...

Goyal holds meeting with Sovereign Funds, Institutional Investors

New Delhi,&#160;Jul 9 PTI&#160;Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a&#160;meeting with sovereign funds and institutional investors on ways to promote investments in the country. In the meeting,&#160;the minister spo...

Telangana Cong leader alleges demolition of places of worship in Secretariat complex

Senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday alleged some places of worship have been brought down during the ongoing demolition of the Secretariat complex here to pave the way for a new building. Shabbir, a Member of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020