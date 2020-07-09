Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress downplays reports of rift within Grand Alliance in Bihar

Pointing to the notes of dissent emanating from Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, an NDA partner, Gohil said, "Your worry should be about the BJP-led coalition." Notably, Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag, who has taken over the mantle of the LJP chief, has been critical of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U). At a press conference in Delhi recently, Ram Vilas Paswan had cryptically remarked, "I am left with no say with regard to party matters.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:59 IST
Congress downplays reports of rift within Grand Alliance in Bihar

The Congress on Thursday sought to downplay reports of infighting within the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar and instead claimed that it was the ruling NDA that ran the risk of disintegration in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state. At a press conference here, AICC in-charge of the state Shaktisinh Gohil also said that the RJD, the largest constituent of the opposition coalition that comprises five parties including the Congress, was "justified" in projecting Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, though he stopped short of lending support to the same.

"We fought assembly polls in Punjab with Amarinder Singh as the party's face. There is no reason why any party should be denied the right to project its leader," Gohil, who had met Yadav over dinner the previous night, said. The RJD's "unilateral" declaration of 30-year-old Yadav as its chief ministerial nominee has not gone down well with coalition partners, most notably former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha founding president Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Manjhi, who is now said to be fancying his chances with the NDA, has been repeatedly attacking the RJD over its "domineering" ways and accusing it of ignoring his demand for a coordination committee with representation from all Grand Alliance partners. Another ally, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha has been of late maintaining a studied silence over the issue, though he had questioned Yadav's "inexperienced" leadership a number of times. Kushwaha had quit the NDA and joined the Grand Alliance, a development in which the Congress had played a crucial role.

However, Gohil sought to make light of the squabbles and remarked, "I had dinner with Tejashwi, will meet Manjhi over tea today. Kushwaha had called up to convey his regret that he was in Delhi and hence could not meet me here." "He would look me up when I am in the national capital. So, in the Grand Alliance, sab changaa si (all is well)". The AICC spokesperson, however, evaded queries as to whether his party would back Tejashwi Yadav as the Grand Alliances' face, saying, "This is not the right time to ask these questions. We will make our stand clear when it is appropriate. Please do not force words into my mouth".

Polls for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly has to take place before November-end. Pointing to the notes of dissent emanating from Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, an NDA partner, Gohil said, "Your worry should be about the BJP-led coalition." Notably, Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag, who has taken over the mantle of the LJP chief, has been critical of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U).

At a press conference in Delhi recently, Ram Vilas Paswan had cryptically remarked, "I am left with no say with regard to party matters. I have left it all to Chirag. We all will have to abide by any decision he takes". Congress spokesperson Gohil, whose party shared power with the JD(U) for more than a year until Nitish Kumar quit the Grand Alliance and returned to the NDA, also said that he feared for the fate of the chief minister.

"The BJP is a ruthless ally which chops off the legs and heads of whoever it shares power with. The last example of its unbridled lust for power was in Maharashtra. There is no reason why it could not attempt something similar in Bihar," Gohil, who hails from Gujarat, quipped. The Congress leader, however, differed with Tejashwi Yadav who had recently hinted that he was in favour of deferring assembly polls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am of the view that elections must be held in time. But, the Election Commission must come up with ways to ensure that voters' lives are not imperilled", he said. He also seemed dissatisfied with the concept of virtual rallies and urged the poll panel "to look into the issue of a level-playing field for all parties in the fray. "This new type of electioneering would help a party like BJP which has its coffers overflowing. But others are placed at a disadvantageous position," Gohil said.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Champions League, Europa last-16 second legs to be played at home venues

The four Champions League round of 16 second-leg ties postponed because of COVID-19 in March will be played next month in the stadiums of the home teams providing travelling is possible without restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.European s...

Chemical weapons watchdog's council condemns Syrian attacks

The governing body of the worlds chemical weapons watchdog on Thursday condemned the use of chemical weapons by Syria and called on the government of President Bashar Assad to declare all of its chemical arsenal. The statement, approved by ...

Ireland's 'Prudent Paschal' takes Eurogroup chair

Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe brings a reputation for fiscal caution to his new role as president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, having won plaudits for delivering Irelands first budget surplus in a decade in 2018...

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead amid allegation of impropriety

One of South Koreas most prominent elected officials, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead, police said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a criminal probe of an alleged impropriety.After a search inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020