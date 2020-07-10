Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt imposes lockdown from Friday night to Monday morning

All the offices, markets in urban and rural areas, ‘galla mandis’ (grain markets) and other business establishments will remain closed, the order said, adding there will be no restriction on movement of those working in essential services, corona warriors, sanitation and the door-step delivery staff. The movement of railways would continue and Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation would make arrangement to operate buses to carry passengers arriving at the railway stations.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:22 IST
UP govt imposes lockdown from Friday night to Monday morning

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, except for essential and some other services. “The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases,” Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in an order communicated to all district authorities in the state.

The government, however, insisted that it is “not a lockdown”. The decision was taken after reviewing the present state of COVID-19 and to effectively check its spread, the chief secretary said in the order, adding all offices and markets will remain closed during this period, although medical and health services and essential services will continue as before. All the offices, markets in urban and rural areas, ‘galla mandis’ (grain markets) and other business establishments will remain closed, the order said, adding there will be no restriction on movement of those working in essential services, corona warriors, sanitation and the door-step delivery staff.

The movement of railways would continue and Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation would make arrangement to operate buses to carry passengers arriving at the railway stations. International and domestic air services would also continue as before and there would also no curbs on movement of people from airports to their destination, the order said, adding that goods carrier vehicles would also not be restricted.

The traffic on national and state highways too would continue and petrol pumps and 'dhabas' would also remain open, the order said. A campaign for sanitation and supply of potable water would be carried out from July 10 to 12 and all officials and employees involved in it would be exempted from these restrictions, the order said, adding the concerned offices too will remain open.

The ongoing campaign of medical screening and surveillance too would continue unhindered, it said. Industrial units in rural areas would remain open, the order said, adding that barring the industrial units which work continuously, other units in the urban areas would remain closed.

All big construction works of expressways, bridges, roads and private projects would also continue. The identity cards of the staff involved in providing essential services would be considered as their valid duty passes, it said.

At every public place, an awareness program would continue with the help of the public address system against COVID-19 and communicable diseases. The magistrates and police officers would hold joint patrolling and the teams of police and UP-112 would ensure these restrictions, it added.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again after dispute over gag order -attorney

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, Cohens lawyer said....

Rio de Janeiro will reopen beaches when there is a COVID-19 vaccine - mayor

The famous beaches in Brazils tourist hot spot of Rio de Janeiro will only reopen officially for sun bathers and swimmers once there is a vaccine for COVID-19, Mayor Marcelo Crivella said on Thursday.Currently, the city of Rios beaches are ...

Serbia backpedals from planned weekend lockdown after protests

Thousands staged a sit-down rally in Belgrade on Thursday to object to any reimposition of coronavirus curbs and to voice opposition to the government, an even-tempered protest that contrasted sharply with riots in the past two days. Simila...

U.S. military needs to take 'hard look' at Confederacy symbols, base names, top general says

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a hard look at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue even as President Donald Trump has ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020