Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP demands security for political workers facing threats in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Friday demanded security for political workers of different parties who are facing threats, asserting that they are upholding democracy in the union territory.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:50 IST
BJP demands security for political workers facing threats in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Friday demanded security for political workers of different parties who are facing threats, asserting that they are upholding democracy in the union territory. It said sarpanches and heads of local bodies should also be provided the security cover as Pakistan wants to “destroy” the democratic process in J and K.

"It is very important to provide security to all the active political workers of all the political parties -- be it the NC, the PDP, the Congress or the the BJP -- who have threat perception,” BJP's J and K unit president Ravinder Raina said here. “Those who participate in the democratic process make the democracy and law of the land stronger," he added.

Raina was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at the party headquarters here. The BJP leader paid tributes to party leader Wasim Bari who was killed by militants in Bandipora district along with his brother and father on Wednesday.

“These killings took place on the directions of Pakistan. Pakistan has killed innocent people in Kashmir. It is responsible for the killing of over one lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 30-35 years," he said. Raina said Pakistan and militants have sinned by carrying out these killings and “they will have to pay for it”.

"Pakistan, terrorists and separatists have become frustrated because of the increasing number of people in the valley associating themselves with the BJP and so they are killing people. "Lashkar (e-Toiba), Jaish (e-Mohammad) and Hizbul (Mujahideen) have vowed to destroy Kashmir, and Pakistan wants to make Kashmir a graveyard and shed blood here, but we will not allow it to succeed in its plans. The people of JK are Indians by heart, they are nationalists and I salute them for keeping the national flag flying here," he said. Meanwhile, All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference president Anil Sharma also demanded security for political workers, especially for the panchayat members, in the union territory.

"We appeal the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to provide security to our people (panchayat members) so that they can work freely at the ground level because it is the Panchayat Raj Institutions which are working at the grass-roots level in the absence of the assembly," Sharma told reporters here..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fitch affirms Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at BB, withdraws proposed bond rating

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals long-term issuer default rating at BB with a stable outlook. The agency has also affirmed Glenmarks 200 million dollars 4.5 per cent senior unsecured notes due 2021 at BB. The notes are ra...

Benettons meet over Italian motorway contract ultimatum

The boards of Benetton-backed Atlantia and its motorway business are meeting to discuss measures demanded by the government to save a contract to run most of Italys highways, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday. Rome has been t...

Police dismantle a makeshift shelter camp in Calais

Police forces dismantled a makeshift shelter camp in the northern French port of Calais on Friday, removing hundreds of migrants in one of the biggest operations of its kind in the last several months. Since the easing of the coronavirus lo...

Rugby-Rebels, Reds draw 18-18 after 'Super Time' fails to find a winner

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds drew 18-18 in a scrappy Super Rugby AU contest played out in front of a small crowd at Brookvale Oval on Friday after the novelty of golden point extra time failed to separate the sides. Reds flyhalf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020