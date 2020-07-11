Left Menu
Development News Edition

Awareness needed about dangers of population explosion: BJP MP

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-07-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 19:26 IST
Awareness needed about dangers of population explosion: BJP MP

Nainital BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on Saturday underlined the need to create awareness among people about the dangers of population explosion saying it was a "drain" on the country's resources. He said India may soon become the world's most populous country going by the rate at which its population is growing, which is a matter of concern.

"Apart from being a drain on our resources, an ever growing population like ours may also get in the way of India making the most of its demographic dividend," Bhatt said while talking to the media on World Population Day. The 59-year-old said efforts should be made on a large scale to create awareness among people about the dangers of unbridled population growth.

Last year, Bhatt had brought a private member's bill on population control in the Parliament..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian police arrest 18 people during anti-graft protests

Bulgarian police arrested 18 people late on Friday after scuffles during anti-corruption protests near a demonstration by government supporters in the centre of the capital Sofia. Several thousand people took to the streets accusing the cou...

U.S. warns citizens of heightened detention risks in China

The U.S. State Department warned American citizens on Saturday to exercise increased caution in China due to heightened risk of arbitrary law enforcement including detention and a ban from exiting the country.U.S. citizens may be detained w...

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22: Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 Chief Minister Yediyurappa....

UP govt turned adversity arising out of coronavirus pandemic into opportunity: CM

The Uttar Pradesh government has turned the adversity arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunity through planning and strategy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on SaturdayThere was not a single Personal Protective Equipme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020