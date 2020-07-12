Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP assembly polls to be fought under leadership of Priyanka Gandhi: Lallu

He also made it clear that the Congress will not enter into a tie-up with any political party, but will forge an alliance with the "public, democracy, youth, farmers, poor, Dalits, oppressed and deprived people". "UP is her land.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 14:09 IST
UP assembly polls to be fought under leadership of Priyanka Gandhi: Lallu

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the "face of the party" in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said on Sunday. He also made it clear that the Congress will not enter into a tie-up with any political party, but will forge an alliance with the "public, democracy, youth, farmers, poor, Dalits, oppressed and deprived people".

"UP is her land. She (Priyanka Gandhi) hails from this place. She and her family have an affection for the soil of UP, and for the crores of people of UP. She resides in the heart of crores of people of the state. And undoubtedly under her leadership, the party will contest the UP Assembly elections," he told PTI in an interview. Priyanka Gandhi will be the face of our party. The party will become the voice of the people and they will shower their blessings on us, he said. The UP Congress chief asserted that the public sentiment of UP is that "we should form the government under her 'dekh-rekh' (monitoring)". To a question on forging any pre-poll or post-poll alliance during polls, Lallu said, "Congress will not enter into an alliance with any political party in UP. We will forge an alliance with the public, democracy, youth, farmers, poor, Dalits, oppressed and deprived people." On some BJP leaders dubbing Priyanka Gandhi as a Twitter leader, Lallu said, "This (UP) government is afraid of Priyanka Gandhi. She took to the streets, and fought for tribals of Sonbhadra despite being detained by the state government. The way she is cornering the government on almost every issue, it seems it is feeling afraid (sarkaar darri hui hai) and entangled (phansi hui hai). Hence, it is speaking in this manner." When asked as to whether the Congress is lagging behind as far as preparations for the 2022 UP polls are concerned, the UP Congress chief said, "The Congress is continuously raising issues, which directly and indirectly impact the public of the state. We are consistently strengthening our voice. The Congress is becoming the voice of the people on various issues, even as the state government is engaging itself in anti-people activities." He also claimed that since 1989, the time from which the Congress has been out of power in UP, the development of the state has significantly declined.

"You can see for yourself the condition in which the SP, BSP and BJP have ruled this state. In the past (during the Congress rule), UP was known by its industries, small-scale industries and sugar mills. Today, on the contrary, a large number of sugar mills are lying closed. "The traditional industries associated with a particular district are also in a bad condition, be it the glass bangles of Firozabad, locks of Aligarh, leather of Kanpur, brass of Moradabad or carpets of Bhadohi. The condition of weavers in the state is very bad," Lallu said. He claimed that hospitals and medical colleges built during the Congress rule in the state are proving their utility in the current time.

"If voted to power, the Congress will strive to make a developed UP and a prosperous UP (vikasit UP, samriddh UP). This is what we are telling the people of the state," Lallu said, and added that farmers are forced to commit suicide in the state. When asked to comment on the UP Government's One District, One Product programme, the UP Congress chief said, "ODOP is an eyewash. The UP Government is organising investors summits, but not even a single project has been implemented on the ground".

To a question as to whether there is any leadership vacuum in the UP Congress or shortage of workers, Lallu said, "Congress workers have hit the street on a number of issues which affect the public including the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel". "Cases were registered against more than 100 party leaders in every district of the state. We were caned, and picked up by the police. The Congress is now becoming the voice of the Dalits, backwards, deprived and oppressed sections of the society," the UP Congress chief said..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FPIs pull out Rs 2,867 cr in July so far

Foreign portfolio investors FPI have pulled out Rs 2,867 crore from Indian markets in July so far, mainly on account of profit booking after surge in Indian equities. The overseas investors pulled out a net Rs 2,210 crore from equities and ...

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA quits party, joins BJP, says BJP state chief V D Sharma.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA quits party, joins BJP, says BJP state chief V D Sharma....

J-K: BJP leaders meet slain party man Wasim Bari's family, offer support

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday met with the family members of former Bandipora BJP chief Wasim Bari, who was killed in a terrorist attack, alon...

2 key accused in gold smuggling case brought to Kerala

The two key accused in the gold smuggling case in Kerala, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, were brought to the state on Sunday, a day after being taken into custody by the NIA in Bengaluru, as Congress workers staged protests against them at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020