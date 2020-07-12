Akhilesh to UP govt: Instead of weekend curbs, opt for four-day workweek

Left Menu
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a four-day working week to contain coronavirus instead of imposing a stricter lockdown on weekends. "Instead of imposing a lockdown on weekends, the government should implement a four-day workweek system in view of the COVID-19 spread and it should be for a long period," Yadav said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:55 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a four-day working week to contain coronavirus instead of imposing a stricter lockdown on weekends. The SP chief, however, said emergency services should operate round the clock on all days. His reaction came on a day the government decided to impose stricter curbs across the state from coming Saturday amid a spike in infection cases. Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi earlier told PTI that the restrictions will remain in place at least for July. "Instead of imposing a lockdown on weekends, the government should implement a four-day workweek system in view of the COVID-19 spread and it should be for a long period," Yadav said. "The government should concentrate on increasing the efficiency of the workforce and develop a new work culture so that nothing is affected," he added. Elaborating further, the SP chief said while Monday to Thursday should be working days, the closure should be effective from Friday to Sunday. I t will not only check the spread of the virus but also help people concentrate on their health, he said. Later, in a tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said, "To ensure that there is no dearth of beds for serious patients, the government should give permission of home quarantine to patients with mild symptoms." PTI ABN NAV RDKRDK

