Poland's Duda ahead in presidential election - updated late poll

Poland's incumbent president Andrzej Duda widened his lead in the presidential election, an updated late poll showed, a victory which if confirmed would allow the ruling nationalists to deepen their conservative reforms. The updated late poll combines exit poll data with official results for 90% of the polling stations that took part in the exit poll.

Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), received 51.0% of the vote, according to the updated late poll. Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, the candidate of the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), came second with 49.0%.