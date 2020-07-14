Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambedkar seeks scrapping of SC/ST quota in LS, Assemblies By Manish Shrivastava

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar has demanded scrapping of "political reservation" in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:56 IST
Ambedkar seeks scrapping of SC/ST quota in LS, Assemblies By Manish Shrivastava

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar has demanded scrapping of "political reservation" in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He also said no party has the guts to remove such reservation at present because of "vote bank politics" and fear of losing power.

Asked about the constitutional provision of reservation introduced initially for 10 years, Ambedkar in an interview to PTI on Monday said, This is a wrong understanding of the Constitution. The 10-year reservation provision was made as a political reservation." "It was for reserving the constituencies (in Lok Sabha and Assemblies for SC/ST). Babasaheb had later said in 1954 that it was not required and the provision should be removed," said the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar. He said people have accepted that voting is their right and they will use it whether the constituency is a reserved one or general, it will not have any difference. "The goal was fulfilled. We are also saying so," he said.

"Many Amberkarite forces are saying this (political reservation) should be scrapped. But whether it is the BJP or Congress, none have the courage to scrap it, he said. Asked about well-off people taking benefits of reservation, Ambedkar said, "I have never availed benefits of reservation, and I had won from a general seat." However, on the issue of reservation in social (jobs) and education sectors, he said, It is the fundamental right enshrined under Article 16. As long as this fundamental right exists, this reservation will continue." He also said there should be a provision of granting "reservation within reservation" to provide benefits to maximum number of people.

"With a provision of reservation within reservation, the poorest of the poor will automatically get benefited...we will (in the event of coming to power) create a ladder and those who were not yet benefited will be the first to get it, and those who have already got it will now get it in the last," he said. Ambedkar also announced that the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will contest byelections to all 25 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats which are currently lying vacant.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls as investor sentiment recovers despite virus surge

The U.S. dollar gave up early gains on Tuesday with currency traders unfazed by diplomatic tensions between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases.While stock markets initially fell as investors turned cautious, the safe-h...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Lockdown in global tech hub hits stocks

Global stocks slipped on Tuesday, oil fell and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on optimism as earnings season got underway.MSCIs All-Country World I...

UK economic bounceback falls short of V-shaped recovery hope

The British economy grew by far less than anticipated during May, dampening hopes that the recovery from what is set to be one of the countrys deepest recessions in centuries will be rapid. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday th...

'Lord of the Rings' series will be 'incredible', says Will Poulter

Black Mirror star Will Poulter has confirmed that he dropped out of the highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings series due to scheduling conflicts, but he is looking forward to watching the Amazon Prime Video series. Game of Thrones actor Robe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020