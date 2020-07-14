Catalan politician says Spain would be complicit in a crime if phone-hacking proven

Catalan politician says Spain would be complicit in a crime if phone-hacking provenReuters | Barcelona | Updated: 14-07-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 16:27 IST
Catalonia's regional parliament speaker Roger Torrent said on Tuesday that the Spanish state would be complicit with a crime if it had been aware of the alleged tapping of his phone, reported by the Guardian and El Pais newspapers.
Speaking at a news conference, Torrent said the alleged hacking shows that espionage against political adversaries took place in Spain. He said he would take all available political and legal action to verify the allegations.
The Spanish prime minister's office said earlier on Tuesday that the government was "not aware" of any such spying.
ALSO READ
Spanish police clean up Canary Islands waste-smuggling ring
Group smuggling e-waste to Africa busted in Spanish islands
Spanish club Valencia fires coach Celades after poor streak
EIB and BBVA partner to support Spanish SMEs affected by COVID-19 crisis
106-year-old Delhi man who was child during Spanish Flu survives COVID-19