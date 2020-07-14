Left Menu
Development News Edition

Debendra Nath Roy death: BJP, Trinamool Congress workers clash in North Bengal

Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with each other during a rally in support of the statewide bandh called by BJP over the death of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy, in North Bengal on Tuesday.

ANI | Coochbehar (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:06 IST
Debendra Nath Roy death: BJP, Trinamool Congress workers clash in North Bengal
Visuals of the area in North Bengal after the clash between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers.. Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with each other during a rally in support of the statewide bandh called by BJP over the death of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy, in North Bengal on Tuesday. Several vehicles and shops were vandalised during the clash.

"We wanted to open our shops at Nagurhat Bazar, but BJP supporters came and suddenly started vandalising them," said Anamul Hussein, a Trinamool Congress leader. On the other hand, Maloti Rava, BJP's Coochbehar district president said, "TMC's allegations are baseless. BJP supporters were participating in a peaceful rally in support of the bandh, but they (TMC) attacked our supporters."

On Monday, the West Bengal BJP leadership had called for a 12-hour bandh in the districts of North Bengal on Tuesday over the death of Debendra Nath Roy. The Hemtabad MLA Roy's body was found hanging outside his residence in the Uttar Dinajpur district earlier in the day. Following this, members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged a protest in Kolkata. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amravati COVID-19 case count reaches 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Amravati district increased by 21 on Tuesday to reach the 1,000 marks, an official said. With this, it has become the third district after Nagpur and Akola in Vidarbha region to have 1,000 cases....

Dera's support to SAD in 2017 polls 'exposed ties' between the two: Punjab Cong chief

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said the Dera Sacha Sauda representatives statement that they had supported the Akali Dal in 2017 assembly polls have exposed the ties between the SAD and Sirsa-based sect. The statement of Dera...

Pilot playing into the hands of BJP: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused rebel leader Sachin Pilot of playing into the hands of the BJP. Speaking after the Congress announced the sacking of Pilot and his two aides from the state Cabinet, Gehlot alleged tha...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 945 pm NATION DEL108 BJP-LD RJ-CONG Partys doors are open for those who express trust in its ideology BJP leaders on Pilot New Delhi With all eyes on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilots next politic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020