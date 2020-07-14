Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot says truth can't be defeated, expresses gratitude to those who came out in his support

"Truth can be rattled, not defeated," he said in his tweet in Hindi. Later in the evening, Pilot tweeted, "My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today." Cracking the whip against Pilot, the Congress removed him as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and PCC president.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:59 IST
Pilot says truth can't be defeated, expresses gratitude to those who came out in his support
Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls, while his supporters insisted that he deserved credit for the party's victory as its state unit president. Image Credit: ANI

Soon after his removal as Rajasthan deputy chief minister, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said: "truth can be rattled, not defeated". Pilot, who has not spoken in public over his revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, posted the message on Twitter and also changed his profile on the social media platform, deleting all references to his position as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.

He only described himself as MLA of Tonk and a former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate Affairs, Government of India. "Truth can be rattled, not defeated," he said in his tweet in Hindi.

Later in the evening, Pilot tweeted, "My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today." Cracking the whip against Pilot, the Congress removed him as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and PCC president. Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls, while his supporters insisted that he deserved credit for the party's victory as its state unit president.

The current crisis surfaced last Friday when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over an alleged bid to bring down the government. The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot's supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) had sent out the notices after tapping a phone conversation between two men, who were allegedly discussing the fall of the Gehlot government.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Minimize time taken in admission of COVID patients; give priority to high-risk groups: Delhi govt advisory to hospitals

Aiming to reduce the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus, the Delhi government on Tuesday asked healthcare facilities to minimize time taken in admission of COVID-19 patients and to allocate a health care worker each for critical ...

Virgin Atlantic raises $1.8 billion before planned restart

Virgin Atlantic has raised 1.2 billion pounds USD 1.8 billion from private sources, including from founder Richard Branson, the company said Tuesday, as it tries to rebuild its battered finances following the economic shock of the coronavir...

Three cured patient discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital

As many as three cured patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur here on Tuesday. 3 cured patients discharged from Sardar COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Chhatarpur, New Delhi today, Indo-Tib...

UK's Huawei decision disappointing and wrong - China's ambassador

Chinas ambassador to Britain said the decision to strip Huawei equipment out of the countrys 5G network was disappointing and wrong and called into question Britains openness to foreign investors.Disappointing and wrong decision by the UK o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020