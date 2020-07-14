Heartfelt gratitude to all who have come out in my support: Sachin Pilot

Left Menu
After Sachin Pilot was removed from the post of Rajasthan Congress chief on Tuesday, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who have come out in his support today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:52 IST
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot (file photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After Sachin Pilot was removed from the post of Rajasthan Congress chief on Tuesday, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who have come out in his support today. "My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today. Ram Ram Sa," Sachin Pilot tweeted.

Amid the political tussle in Rajasthan, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and also sacked from his party positions. He has been removed as Rajasthan Congress chief. Former Union minister Jitin Prasada said that his 'friend' worked with dedication for the party and expressed hope that the situation can still be salvaged.

"Sachin Pilot is not just a colleague but my friend. No one can take away the fact that all these years he has worked with dedication for the party. Sincerely hope the situation can still be salvaged. Sad it has come to this...," Congress leader Prasad tweeted. The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State. (ANI)

