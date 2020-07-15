Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus leader criticises West after protests over election bans

The European Union delegation to Belarus said excluding the two rivals "undermines the overall integrity and democratic nature of the elections", and Europe's election watchdog expressed concern about "key aspects of the electoral process". Defending the police handling of protests over the ban on the two challengers on Tuesday, Lukashenko said countries such as France and the United States had used greater force against protesters and accused the West of double standards.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:57 IST
Belarus leader criticises West after protests over election bans
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed Western criticism on Wednesday after his two main challengers were barred from next month's presidential election and police detained over 250 protesters. The European Union delegation to Belarus said excluding the two rivals "undermines the overall integrity and democratic nature of the elections", and Europe's election watchdog expressed concern about "key aspects of the electoral process".

Defending the police handling of protests over the ban on the two challengers on Tuesday, Lukashenko said countries such as France and the United States had used greater force against protesters and accused the West of double standards. "Criticise (President Donald) Trump, the U.S. for the lack of democracy. Try to do it with Russia," Lukashenko, 65, said during a meeting with supporters in the city of Vitebsk.

"We don't want anyone to tell us how to live. We know how to do that ourselves. Solve your own problems first, and there are many of them," state-run Belta news agency quoted him as saying. Lukashenko, who has allowed little dissent in his 26-year rule, is all but certain to win the Aug. 9 election but public frustration is growing over the economy, human rights, and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central election commission refused to register banker Viktor Babariko because of a criminal case against him and barred former ambassador Valery Tsepkalo after disallowing some of the signatures supporting his candidacy. Their exclusion prompted protests in the capital Minsk and, according to social media reports, in other cities.

Police said over 250 people had been detained and rights group Vesna 96 put the total at 302. The police said six police had been hurt and the state investigative committee launched a criminal case against the protest organizers and protesters. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's election watchdog, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), said it would not send monitors for the election after not receiving a "timely invitation."

Expressing concern that Belarus had not addressed problems previously identified in the electoral process, the ODIHR urged Minsk to take "concrete and immediate steps to protect the exercise of fundamental freedoms."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Central African Republic seeing surge in GBV since COVID-19 begins

The Central African Republic CAR is seeing a surge in gender-based violence GBV since the COVID-19 virus pandemic and measures to control it began, with reported injuries to women and children spiking by 69 percent, a new UNDP-led study fin...

Italy takes control of motorways as Benettons yield on Atlantia

Italy will bring thousands of kilometres of roads back under state control after the powerful Benetton family agreed to give up its stake in Atlantias motorway unit to avoid the threatened cancellation of its lucrative operating concession....

Woman constable of Delhi Police found dead

A 23-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police posted at Tihar jail was found dead at her rented accommodation in southwest Delhis Palam village on Wednesday, police said. Police suspect that someone known to the victim might have killed her...

Many senior bureaucrats test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Several senior bureaucrats, including the Commissioner and Secretary to Assam Governor, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday. At least five senior officials have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 2-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020