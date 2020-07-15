Left Menu
Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal tests COVID-19 positive

Bihar BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah Sanjay Jaiswal, his wife and mother have tested positive for COVID-19 after Several BJP leaders from Bihar BJP Headquarters in Patna found positive for the virus yesterday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:07 IST
Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah Sanjay Jaiswal, his wife and mother have tested positive for COVID-19 after Several BJP leaders from Bihar BJP Headquarters in Patna found positive for the virus yesterday. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Jaiswal said, "As a responsible citizen, yesterday my family members and I went for test after my colleague in party office found COVID-19 positive. Today my wife, mother and I have tested positive. Now I am home quarantined."

He hit out on Opposition leader of Bihar and said "One who is alleging BJP for spreading corona should learn himself. Such people even not go for COVID test despite celebrating a birthday with huge public presence. These people at least should not teach a lesson to BJP." Yesterday BJP Organisational General Secretary Nagendra Nath, General Secretary Devesh Kumar and 22 office bearer and staff of BJP Bihar found corona positive.

Today Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh alleged that COVID cases increasing rapidly in Bihar and state government failed to control it and asked why the government is not increasing testing in the state. With 1,320 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Bihar, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 20,173 on Wednesday. (ANI)

