Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgarian PM to sack key ministers amid anti-graft protests

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Wednesday asked his finance, economy and interior ministers to step down amid nationwide anti-corruption protests that have rocked the Balkan country for a week. Borissov, who has been in office almost without a break since 2009, said earlier in the day he would decide at the end of the week whether his third government would stay in office until scheduled elections next spring.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:35 IST
Bulgarian PM to sack key ministers amid anti-graft protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Wednesday asked his finance, economy and interior ministers to step down amid nationwide anti-corruption protests that have rocked the Balkan country for a week.

Borissov, who has been in office almost without a break since 2009, said earlier in the day he would decide at the end of the week whether his third government would stay in office until scheduled elections next spring. Thousands of Bulgarians have called on Borissov and the chief prosecutor to resign over rampant high-level graft that has weakened state institutions and benefited powerful tycoons.

Opposition Socialists, who tendered a no-confidence motion in the government, and President Rumen Radev, a vocal critic of Borissov, have both asked him to step down and open the road to snap polls. Borissov decided to dismiss the ministers to put an end to speculation that they were working in cahoots with the opposition ethnic Turkish MRF party and its senior member, businessman, and media owner Delyan Peevski, his GERB party said in a statement.

"Such speculation is having a negative impact on the party," GERB said in a statement. Political analysts say the dismissals were unlikely to quell public anger and could be a sign that Borissov is streamlining his party lines for the next election.

"With these resignations, Borissov will test if the tensions can be eased, but more likely he is trying to position his GERB party for the next polls," analyst Daniel Smilov, with the independent think tank Centre for Liberal Studies, said. The three ministers will hand in their resignations on Thursday, the government said in a statement.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

OFFICIAL-Simon Cowell takes control of 'Got Talent' production JV from Sony Music

Television personality and music mogul Simon Cowell will buy Sony Music Entertainments stake in their joint venture, Syco, which is home to hit talent shows like Got Talent and The X Factor, the music conglomerate said on Wednesday.The righ...

Ghaziabad builder missing case: Rs 50k reward to informer

Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for tracing a 36-year-old builder who went missing while returning home here from his office last month. Vikram Tyagi, a resident of KPD Grand Savanna society in Raj Nagar Extension, left his offi...

Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

A teen suspect has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed an 8-year-old Atlanta girl near the site of an earlier police shooting, officials said Wednesday. Police issued warrants a day earlier for...

Doctor dies due to COVID in Assam; tally climbs to 19,754, death toll to 48

Two persons have died of COVID-19 and 1,099 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday in Assam where the total number of positive cases reached 19,754, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A 75-year-old doctor, hail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020