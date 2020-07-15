Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police in Belarus detained over 250 people during protests

Thousands of people took to the streets of Minsk and other cities Tuesday, protesting against the exclusion of two main rivals of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko from taking part in the Aug. 9 election. The country's central election commission allowed five candidates on the ballot, denying spots to Valery Tsepkalo, founder of a successful high-technology park, and former banker Viktor Babariko.

PTI | Minsk | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:38 IST
Police in Belarus detained over 250 people during protests
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Police in Belarus said Wednesday that officers detained more than 250 people the previous day after mass protests against barring two candidates from the upcoming presidential election erupted in the country. Thousands of people took to the streets of Minsk and other cities Tuesday, protesting against the exclusion of two main rivals of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko from taking part in the Aug. 9 election.

The country's central election commission allowed five candidates on the ballot, denying spots to Valery Tsepkalo, founder of a successful high-technology park, and former banker Viktor Babariko. The decision eliminated any serious competition for Lukashenko, who is seeking a sixth term after a quarter-century in power. Protesters gathered in the center of Minsk, with police blocking several streets and closing off the capital's central subway station to discourage the crowds. Footage of the rally showed people marching down the city streets and clapping — a popular protest gesture in Belarus — and police officers clashing with some of the protesters while trying to detain them.

Amnesty International on Wednesday condemned mass detentions as provoking violence and violating protesters' rights. "The police sought to disperse peaceful gatherings, with excessive and unnecessary use of force and in many cases deploying police officers in plainclothes. This provoked violent responses from some protesters who tried to prevent others being arrested and beaten," Aisha Jung, Amnesty International's Belarus Senior Campaigner, said in a statement.

"However, according to eyewitnesses and widely available video footage, the gatherings remained largely peaceful, and many of those arrested were peaceful protesters," Jung said. Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova insisted Wednesday that police demonstrated "self-restraint and high professionalism" despite "the aggression of certain individuals." According to Vesna, a human rights advocacy group in Belarus, more than 900 people have been detained during protests that accompanied this year's presidential campaign.

The 65-year-old Lukashenko, who has run the nation of 9.5 million people with an iron fist and relentlessly cracks down on political opposition and independent media, accused the protesters of plotting a revolution and promised to protect the country from it. "We will be defending the country with any lawful means. We will not surrender our country to anyone," the president said Wednesday.

The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said in a statement Wednesday that it won't be deploying an election observation mission to Belarus due to a "lack of invitation" from the country's government.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

OFFICIAL-Simon Cowell takes control of 'Got Talent' production JV from Sony Music

Television personality and music mogul Simon Cowell will buy Sony Music Entertainments stake in their joint venture, Syco, which is home to hit talent shows like Got Talent and The X Factor, the music conglomerate said on Wednesday.The righ...

Ghaziabad builder missing case: Rs 50k reward to informer

Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for tracing a 36-year-old builder who went missing while returning home here from his office last month. Vikram Tyagi, a resident of KPD Grand Savanna society in Raj Nagar Extension, left his offi...

Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

A teen suspect has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed an 8-year-old Atlanta girl near the site of an earlier police shooting, officials said Wednesday. Police issued warrants a day earlier for...

Doctor dies due to COVID in Assam; tally climbs to 19,754, death toll to 48

Two persons have died of COVID-19 and 1,099 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday in Assam where the total number of positive cases reached 19,754, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A 75-year-old doctor, hail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020