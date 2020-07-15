Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two MLAs hit out at Gehlot, ask how much money was given to them when they joined Congress from BSP

Two Congress MLAs, who are loyalists of Sachin Pilot, on Wednesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on his remarks about "horse-trading" and asked, "how much they were given to switch to his party from BSP".

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:43 IST
Two MLAs hit out at Gehlot, ask how much money was given to them when they joined Congress from BSP
Ramesh Meena (left) and Murari Lal Meena (right). Image Credit: ANI

Two Congress MLAs, who are loyalists of Sachin Pilot, on Wednesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on his remarks about "horse-trading" and asked, "how much they were given to switch to his party from BSP". The MLAs - Ramesh Meena and Murari Lal Meena - asked him how much they were given to switch to his party from BSP.

"The Chief Minister gave a statement today that money is being offered and accepted. People were dissatisfied with his pattern of work, bureaucrats dominated and lawmakers were unable to work. Chief Minister never paid heed to our demands and had a tyrannical attitude," said Ramesh Meena, who was dropped from the Rajasthan Cabinet with along with Pilot. "Today he is saying that crores of money is being offered and accepted. All I would like to ask him is when we were in BSP and later joined Congress, how much did he give us? He should answer that honestly," Ramesh Meena said.

Murari Lal Meena said he never said anything against the Congress and alleged Gehlot is trying to threaten them. "We are sad that Gehlot levelled corruption allegations against us. He should tell how much money we took from him when we came from BSP to Congress. We never said anything against the party. He wants to threaten us but we are not afraid of him," he said in a video.

Gehlot on Wednesday said that Congress has "proof" that horse-trading was being done in Jaipur to destabilise the government and made a strong veiled attack on Sachin Pilot, who was on Tuesday removed as Deputy Chief Minister. "Horse trading was being done in Jaipur, we have the proof," he said.

"We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then," he added. Gehlot had said on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying o topple his government and MLAs were being "offered up to Rs 25 crore".

The Congress government in Rajasthan in facing a crisis after simmering differences between Gehlot and Pilot came out in the open. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

OFFICIAL-Simon Cowell takes control of 'Got Talent' production JV from Sony Music

Television personality and music mogul Simon Cowell will buy Sony Music Entertainments stake in their joint venture, Syco, which is home to hit talent shows like Got Talent and The X Factor, the music conglomerate said on Wednesday.The righ...

Ghaziabad builder missing case: Rs 50k reward to informer

Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for tracing a 36-year-old builder who went missing while returning home here from his office last month. Vikram Tyagi, a resident of KPD Grand Savanna society in Raj Nagar Extension, left his offi...

Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

A teen suspect has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed an 8-year-old Atlanta girl near the site of an earlier police shooting, officials said Wednesday. Police issued warrants a day earlier for...

Doctor dies due to COVID in Assam; tally climbs to 19,754, death toll to 48

Two persons have died of COVID-19 and 1,099 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday in Assam where the total number of positive cases reached 19,754, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A 75-year-old doctor, hail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020