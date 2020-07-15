Two MLAs hit out at Gehlot, ask how much money was given to them when they joined Congress from BSP

Two Congress MLAs, who are loyalists of Sachin Pilot, on Wednesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on his remarks about "horse-trading" and asked, "how much they were given to switch to his party from BSP". The MLAs - Ramesh Meena and Murari Lal Meena - asked him how much they were given to switch to his party from BSP.

"The Chief Minister gave a statement today that money is being offered and accepted. People were dissatisfied with his pattern of work, bureaucrats dominated and lawmakers were unable to work. Chief Minister never paid heed to our demands and had a tyrannical attitude," said Ramesh Meena, who was dropped from the Rajasthan Cabinet with along with Pilot. "Today he is saying that crores of money is being offered and accepted. All I would like to ask him is when we were in BSP and later joined Congress, how much did he give us? He should answer that honestly," Ramesh Meena said.

Murari Lal Meena said he never said anything against the Congress and alleged Gehlot is trying to threaten them. "We are sad that Gehlot levelled corruption allegations against us. He should tell how much money we took from him when we came from BSP to Congress. We never said anything against the party. He wants to threaten us but we are not afraid of him," he said in a video.

Gehlot on Wednesday said that Congress has "proof" that horse-trading was being done in Jaipur to destabilise the government and made a strong veiled attack on Sachin Pilot, who was on Tuesday removed as Deputy Chief Minister. "Horse trading was being done in Jaipur, we have the proof," he said.

"We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then," he added. Gehlot had said on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying o topple his government and MLAs were being "offered up to Rs 25 crore".

The Congress government in Rajasthan in facing a crisis after simmering differences between Gehlot and Pilot came out in the open. (ANI)