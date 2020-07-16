Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump replaces re-election campaign manager in shake-up

"This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!" Parscale, whom Trump said would shift to a role focused on digital strategy, was blamed internally for the botched Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally last month that drew a much smaller-than-expected crowd and led to a coronavirus outbreak that forced Parscale and other campaign officials who were there to self-quarantine for two weeks. Trump advisers have also privately leveled criticism that the campaign lacks a central message.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 06:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 06:50 IST
Trump replaces re-election campaign manager in shake-up

President Donald Trump replaced his campaign manager on Wednesday as he faces a gap in the polls against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with less than four months to Election Day. Trump said on Facebook he would replace campaign manager Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien, who has been the deputy campaign manager.

"Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together," Trump said. "This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!" Parscale, whom Trump said would shift to a role focused on digital strategy, was blamed internally for the botched Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally last month that drew a much smaller-than-expected crowd and led to a coronavirus outbreak that forced Parscale and other campaign officials who were there to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Trump advisers have also privately leveled criticism that the campaign lacks a central message. But they said Trump shared the blame because he lacked discipline on how to communicate their message and agenda for a second, four-year term. Trump, a Republican, trails Biden by 10 percentage points among registered voters in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, which has shown voters souring on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has also derailed his normal strategy of holding massive campaign rallies.

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

174 Indian nationals file lawsuit against presidential proclamation on H1B

A group of 174 Indian nationals, including seven minors, has filed a lawsuit against the recent presidential proclamation on H-1B that would prevent them from entering the United States or a visa would not be issued to them. Judge Ketanji B...

Yemen oil tanker wreck: Time running out to avert ‘looming environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe’

Time is fast running out for getting a UN team of experts aboard the Yemeni oil storage vessel Safer, before it spills its cargo of 1.148 million barrels of light crude oil into the Red Sea, triggering what would likely be a massive environ...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSunak tells struggling businesses not to expect help with debts httpson.ft.com32sW037 Apple win...

Chinese authorities forcefully relocated nearly 60 Tibetans: Report

Chinese authorities have forcefully relocated close to 60 Tibetans from 13 different households in eastern Tibet, NGO Free Tibet said citing Tibet Watch. The relocated Tibetans were moved from Dolying Village in Payul County, eastern Tibet,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020