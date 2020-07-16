Left Menu
Gauteng Legislature extends condolences on passing away of Mapiti Matsena

Gauteng Legislature extends condolences on passing away of Mapiti Matsena
Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe has extended her deepest condolences to the family and friends of its member, Mapiti Matsena, who passed away on Wednesday after being attacked in his home in Tshwane.

Matsena joined the GPL as a Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) following the 2019 National and Provincial Elections and was immediately appointed as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety.

He also served as a Member of the Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development and Property Management.

Mekgwe said Matsena served both committees diligently and with great distinction, and always demonstrated commitment and dedication in his work as a public representative.

Passionate about the safety of the residents of Gauteng, Mekgwe said Matsena never missed an opportunity to express his convictions with law enforcement authorities regarding the safety of the people of Gauteng.

"He represented a rare breed of public representatives with a distinct ability to put political differences aside to achieve common objectives that served the best interest of citizens.

"Understanding his role as a Public Representative, Matsena ensured full accountability by the Gauteng Department of Community Safety and the Provincial Police on matters of community safety, particularly women and children," Mekgwe said in a statement on Thursday.

Mekgwe also highlighted that Matsena's firm stance against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), gained him popularity amongst his peers, as he never missed an opportunity to campaign and advocate for the strengthening of the fight against GBV, every time he addressed a House Sitting.

"His passing marks a great loss to the province, and we appeal to law enforcement authorities to work with the greatest urgency to bring the murderers to book.

"We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family and thank them for sharing him with us, his friends, political party the ANC, and the entire community of Gauteng - which he represented in the Legislature and served with distinction. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mekgwe said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

