Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan HC to hear Sachin Pilot camp's plea against disqualification notice tomorrow

A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court, headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty, on Friday, will hear a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:30 IST
Rajasthan HC to hear Sachin Pilot camp's plea against disqualification notice tomorrow
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court, headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty, on Friday, will hear a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan High Court accepted former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot camp's application for amendment in their petition against disqualification notice sent by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker.

"They gave application for amendment of their petition. The court accepted their request and ordered to send the matter to the divisional bench for hearing," Abhay Kumar Bhandari who appeared before the High Court for state Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi told ANI. Pilot and the MLAs from his camp approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued to them on July 14 by the Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The development comes after Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, popularly known as the anti-defection law after chief's whip application for their disqualification. MLAs were asked to present before Assembly Speaker on July 17. According to the notice, if these MLAs fail to respond to the notice then the Speaker can proceed ex parte and disqualify them from the Assembly.

The Congress complaint and the Speaker's notice came after Pilot and the lawmakers supporting him skipped the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings on July 13 and 14. Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was, on July 14, also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chris Evans to send authentic 'Captain America' shield to 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack

Actor Chris Evans, better known as Captain America, made a six-year-old boys day by sending him a personalised video message lauding his heroic act of saving his younger sister from a dog attack. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the aun...

UK job losses set to rise sharply as numbers on payroll sink

Unemployment across the UK has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months to levels not seen since th...

Top EU court ditches transatlantic data transfer deal

Europes highest court ruled on Thursday that a transatlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance in a decision that could disrupt thousands of companies that rely on the agreement.The ruling effectively...

Disengagement process in eastern Ladakh "intricate", requires constant verification: Army

China and India are committed to complete disengagement of troops, and the process is intricate that requires constant verification, the Indian Army said Thursday after the fourth round of marathon military talks for further de-escalation o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020